“They tried to say Caitlin Clark had a better college career”: College hoops fans react as Breanna Stewart recounts UConn career under Geno Auriemma

College basketball fans reacted to a Bleacher Report post on Instagram that summed up Breanna Stewart's legendary run at UConn under coach Geno Auriemma.

On the Jan. 16 episode of "Trophy Room with Candace Parker," Stewart was interviewed about her illustrious career with UConn where she won four national championships during the four seasons she was there from 2012-2016. That included the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons where they swept the regular season and the tournament.

Stewart was asked why she committed to the Huskies instead of other schools, the 6-foot-4 forward said that she was motivated by the championship banners and the Huskies of Honor that hung around the gym.

"I was at this moment where I am like I want to be the best. I want to do all the things and how can I do that," Stewart said. "The banners and the Huskies of Honor and you see all that came through. And that's why I was like: 'They're gonna make me better here.'"

Stewart noted that freshman year was tough for her and the team because they were trying to figure out how to win the title. She said they were given confidence by Louisville's upset of the Brittney Griner-led Baylor team.

The forward pointed out that after the Lady Bears lost to Louisville in the Sweet 16, they were motivated and felt that it was theirs for the taking. They went on to beat Idaho, Maryland, Vanderbilt and Kentucky to make the Final Four and arrange their fourth meeting with Notre Dame which they won.

"Once we saw Baylor lose. It was kind of like, 'Alright this is our chance and go get it,'" Stewart said.

"We played Notre Dame for the fourth time and we finally beat them. And after that first championship, now we know what to do and we were undefeated in our sophomore year," she added.

Stewart won the national championship and Tournament's Most Outstanding Player four times and was adjudged Naismith Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year, First-team All-American, AAC Player of the Year and First-team All-AAC three times.

Bleacher Report also described Stewart's career in the caption:

"Stewie’s run at UConn was legendary 🐐🏆"

Fans reacted on the caption with some users who possibly witnessed the era where Stewart helped UConn win four straight titles calling her the greatest women's college basketball player of all time.

"The Real GOAT of CBB," one fan said.

"The greatest women’s college basketball player ever," another user added.

"Never losing in march madness is so crazy," a college hoops enthusiast noted.

"She is just a winner," a basketball fan opined.

Breanna Stewart fan reactions (Image Source: @bleacherreport/Instagram and @brwsports/Instagram)

Another fan felt that the current college basketball setup seems to force everyone to believe that Iowa's Caitlin Clark had a better college career.

"& they tried to say Caitlin had a better college career 🥱," the fan wondered.

Breanna Stewart fan reaction (Image Source: @bleacherreport/Instagram and @brwsports/Instagram)

Other fans had mixed reactions and some compared her run to the former Iowa superstar's four-year run which resulted in two NCAA finals appearances.

"Most insane 4 yr run idk why it took this long to bring it up smh," one fan wrote.

"And ya have the audacity to call CC the greatest women’s college player of all time," a user reacted.

"I mean cc did win a lot if we’re being honest. But Stewie is the goat," a college basketball enthusiast noted.

"Non basketball fans will say a certain someone is the best women’s college basketball player. Yea ok😂," a fan said.

Breanna Stewart fan reactions (Image Source; @bleacherreport/Instagram/@brwsports/Instagram)

UConn coach Geno Auriemma excited to see Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and other former Huskies perform in Unrivaled

Eleven-time women's college basketball national champion coach Geno Auriemma expressed excitement about the debut of Unrivaled on Friday.

The longtime UConn coach was also proud of Unrivaled founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier for they have finally seen their courageous efforts to open a new league come to fruition.

"I'm incredibly proud of, you know, how they represent themselves and their families and how they represent the WNBA and what they've done, which took a lot of courage, because you don't know if it's actually going to go," Auriemma said (per NewsTimes).

Auriemma, who is one of the league's investors, will also see former Huskies players Tiffany Hayes, Katie Lou Samuelson, Azura Stevens, Aaliyah Edwards and Stefanie Dolson play for the new 3-on-3 league.

The legendary coach also noted how the players remembered the past and paid tribute to how they're molded at UConn. Auriemma said he's excited to see the end-result of the new undertaking.

