"This kid is on fire": Fans go wild as Mark Sears goes Steph-Curry mode with 10 threes during Alabama vs BYU Sweet 16 game

Mark Sears lit up the court Thursday night, sinking 10 three-pointers in Alabama’s 113-88 blowout win over BYU in the Sweet 16. Sears's shooting clinic, especially from the 3-point line, not only carried Alabama to victory but also left fans and opponents in awe, a performance reminiscent of Stephen Curry.

Ad

The Crimson Tide point guard delivered a jaw-dropping performance, finishing with 34 points. His 10 threes left him just one shy of tying the all-time NCAA Tournament mark.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans erupted on social media:

“This kid is on fire,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Insane game to watch. Sears [rockets],” another wrote.

“Bama dropping Bombs,” another wrote with a meme attached.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans delved into Sears' performance.

“Madness,” one wrote.

“Mark Sears drains 10 threes, Alabama drops 23 as a team to smash the NCAA tourney record, and they cruise past 100 points. Unreal night for the Tide!” another wrote.

“Previous two to make that many threes were Jack Golke in 2024 and Carson Edwards in 2019,” a fan wrote.

With the win, Alabama advanced to the Elite Eight for the second straight season, leaving fans buzzing about the team’s unstoppable shooting display.

Ad

Mark Sears’ Alabama set a new March Madness record

Alabama rewrote history as a team, knocking down 25-of-51 from beyond the arc. This shattered the previous NCAA Tournament record of 21 threes set by Loyola Marymount 35 years ago.

Mark Sears came just one shy of Jeff Fryer’s individual record, set during Loyola Marymount’s unforgettable 149-115 win over Michigan.

Sears (1) during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars - Source: Imagn

Alabama set a new March Madness record with 51 three-point attempts, breaking Texas Tech's week-old mark of 46. The Crimson Tide shot 49% from deep, with Aden Holloway adding six threes and Chris Youngblood chipping in five. The 25 total makes were the most in program history.

Ad

BYU’s defensive strategy backfired as they packed the paint and left Alabama open on the perimeter. The Crimson Tide took full advantage, attempting just 15 shots inside the arc and converting 10 of them. Alabama now advances to the Elite Eight and will face the winner of Duke vs. Arizona on Saturday.

Also Read: BYU vs. Alabama: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Mark Sears

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here