"This is how men evolve it's beautiful": Fans get emotional over "heart touching" Dick Vitale moment during Duke vs Louisville

Dick Vitale's emotional moment during Duke’s ACC tournament win left fans teary-eyed on Saturday. The legendary ESPN broadcaster, who returned this season after battling four types of cancer, broke down in the final minutes of the broadcast as he reflected on his journey.

Ad

"It's been like, to me, a miracle, really, to sit here with you guys,” Vitale said. “I can't tell you how much you meant to me. It's been unbelievable... Cancer sucks."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted on social media with support:

“Wow. Heart touching,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Men crying guts me especially these old mentors. He created warriors and has the right to let his tears out!! That is how men evolve it’s beautiful,” one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Big feels moment,” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Dickie V is a legend on and off the mic. The game wouldn’t be the same without him!” one fan wrote.

“@DickieV been a fan of his over 50 years. You are Class Act!!! You are “Prime Time”!!!! Wishing you much health and happiness,” other wrote.

“Love you @DickieV! You’re the GOAT of college basketball announcers!,” another wrote.

Ad

Dick Vitale’s emotional return to ESPN

Dick Vitale made an emotional return to ESPN on Feb. 8 for another Duke game. It was his first broadcast since calling the international feed of the 2023 national championship between UConn and San Diego State.

“It's my last game this year and I'm praying, hoping I can be back next year, maybe even be better, hope and pray my doctor helps me with my voice,” Vitale said. “I have to listen to my doctor. Right now, he told me voice rest right after this game for a week.”

Ad

Vitale's battle with cancer began in 2021 when he was diagnosed with melanoma, followed by lymphoma months later. After briefly returning that fall, he stepped away for vocal cord surgery. By summer 2023, cancer had spread to his vocal cords and lymph nodes, marking his fourth diagnosis in four years.

Following radiation, chemotherapy and more surgery, Vitale announced in January that he was cancer-free.

Also Read: "This is like my Super Bowl": Teary eyed Dick Vitale gives emotional speech during Duke vs Clemson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here