"This is now offiya clown show": Hoops world in splits after latest developments at UConn show no signs of Dan Hurley hitting the campus

The news of the future regarding current UConn Huskies men's basketball coach Dan Hurley is expected to be announced in the next few hours and things are going to be interesting. He reportedly has a deal on the table to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers or could stay and try to become the second men's basketball coach in NCAA history to win three consecutive nattys.

Basketball insider Adam Zagoria is reporting that the Huskies' practice today that was originally scheduled at noon was delayed until 2 p.m. ET and Dan Hurley was not on campus.

People took to social media to discuss how they are getting annoyed at the media circus that the Dan Hurley saga has become this week.

"Why are they trying to make this a Hollywood movie." One user commented

"Ight bro it's not that big of a deal." Another person commented

Other people are discussing the hilarity of the fact that there is going to be police on notice for a potential scene.

"A potential scene? In Connecticut?" One person replied

"UConn has that many fans to cause a scene?!" One commenter posted

With the announcement of a decision in either direction expected to take place in the next few hours, it will be intriguing to see whether the UConn Huskies are going to need to be looking for a new head coach.

Who can replace Dan Hurley if he leaves for the Los Angeles Lakers?

Dan Hurley has shown the ability to be one of the top coaches in college basketball over his career, and if he leaves the UConn Huskies, there may already be a succession plan in place. While it is unknown if any coaches on the UConn staff would join him if he leaves, Hurley's replacement could already be on the bench in assistant coach Luke Murray.

If the university decides to look elsewhere, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and Georgetown coach Ed Cooley are among the favorites to become the coach at Storrs. It can be a hectic time and open up a significant talent pool to the NCAA Transfer Portal depending on Hurley's decision.

