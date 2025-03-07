"This shade is everything": Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd unveil UConn star's signature blonde color name as part of NIL deal collab

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are two of the UConn Huskies' best players. They lead all UConn guards in scoring.

On Thursday, Bueckers unveiled her latest NIL deal, a collaboration with Madison Reed. She posted a video on her Instagram page showing her and Fudd unveiling the UConn superstar's signature blonde color shade.

Bueckers captained the post:

"Having my own signature shade of blonde by @madisonreed? That’s UConnic. Introducing UConnic Blonde, the newest addition to Madison Reed’s ColorWonder Demi-Permanent Hair Color line - named by YOU! Available exclusively @ultabeauty 🫶"

Having the backcourt mates help with the announcement is a reminder of the close-knit nature of the Huskies, who is aiming to bring a women's national championship to Connecticut for the first time since 2016.

This is just the latest NIL deal for Bueckers. The hooper is on her fourth (and likely final) season with the Huskies. Some of her sponsors are: Dunkin’, opps, UConn NIL Store, Leaf Trading Cards, Bleeding Blue for Good, GoArmy, Nike, Ibotta, The Players Trunk, Chegg, Nerf, Panini America, StockX and Gatorade.

Are Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd entering the 2025 WNBA draft?

Paige Bueckers is expected to enter the 2025 WNBA draft, and she's a lock to get selected into with the first pick. Bueckers has excelled since 2021, and she'll be controlling the offense for the Dallas Wings.

Bueckers is enjoying a decent fourth season with the Huskies, averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Azzi Fudd, on the other hand, is unsure about whether to declare for the WNBA draft or not. Fudd is currently viewed as a late first-round or second-round pick.

Due to Paige Bueckers leaving this offseason, Fudd might be eager to take over the scoring workload. Fudd is averaging 12.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 1.7 apg. Returning to UConn could be the difference between Fudd going off the board in Round 2 of the 2025 WNBA draft and being a first-round pick in the 2026 edition.

