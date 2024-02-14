“This shoe was made for next generation”: LeBron James once revealed that inspiration behind his 20th signature shoe were sons Bryce and Bronny James

LeBron James is arguably the most marketable athlete in the USA. Having curated some of the biggest basketball brands over the years, his partnership with Nike hit an all-time high as his 20th signature shoe hit the market. In an interview, James said the inspirations behind the latest model were his sons Bryce James and Bronny James.

LeBron James spoke highly of his signature shoe line

While talking about his newest shoe, James said that he took the words of fellow athletes into consideration while constructing the design. LeBron James also said,

He said this in reference to the fact that Bronny and Bryce have started off their leap toward pro basketball and that their generation of players prefers the shoes to be lower and lighter.

He also said that Bryce and Bronny sat with him during the meetings where the shoe was being discussed and took their inputs into the construction of the shoe.

This shoe was made for the next generation with Bronny and Bryce in mind. Understanding that the basketball player of today like the shoes lower to the ground and lighter."

LeBron James also alluded to the fact that not many athletes are lucky enough to say that they had 20 of their own signature shoes to be made, which puts into perspective his longevity and marketability.

James, currently the biggest name in the NBA is expected to continue churning out brand new sneaker models every season while also competing at the highest level of pro basketball.

His sons are already under immense pressure, having to naturally go through the LeBron comparisons as their careers start to take shape.

Bronny, currently with Sierra Canyon, has already started to get a lot of buzz around his entry into the NBA, which many expect to be within the next two years.

Bryce, on the other hand, has also gotten great praise from the media, especially Gilbert Arenas. He recently said that Bryce is also a very smart basketball player, just like LeBron and Bronny.