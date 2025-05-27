"This team is so stacked" "CROWN US": Florida fans can't contain their excitement as Alex Condon announces return

Florida fans couldn't contain their excitement as one of the important pieces in the Gators' national championship-winning run announced his return on Tuesday after withdrawing from the 2025 NBA draft.

Alex Condon announced his return to Gainesville on his Instagram page. The 6-11 forward included the words: "GATOR NATION. I'M BACK." and the school's Alma Mater hymn under the statement.

CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein then posted the news on X.

This caused Gators fans to be ecstatic, with a jubilant fan describing the Gators' roster as stacked. Another user called on the analyst to crown Florida as champion without any competition involved.

"Jon, this team is so stacked 🐊."

"CROWN US JON."

Other fans felt that Florida should be ranked higher in the preseason rankings and be tabbed as favorites like Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and other blue-blood schools.

"Should be the pre-season #1 now, but Gators never get any respect," one user wrote.

"Huge for Florida. Favorites to repeat now," another Florida fan said.

"This may be the best returning squad since 2007 Florida. This team is beyond stacked," a Gator diehard added.

"Run it back 🐊," another fan posted.

A Kansas fan wrote a comment about what's expected to happen after Condon's announcement.

"Florida going back 2 back 💔," the fan claimed.

Alex Condon played well in Florida's 65-63 win over Houston in the national championship game. Condon finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. He shot 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Alex Condon's return gives Todd Golden's Florida frontline depth

The return of Alex Condon to Florida gives the Gators a deep frontline, as four of the five players from last season's championship-winning team remained in Gainesville to run it back.

Micah Handlogten will still be wearing orange and blue colors in November, as well as Rueben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh. Another big man the Gators hope to flash his improved skills and make his much-awaited debut is 7-9 Canadian behemoth Olivier Rioux.

The Alex Condon-led frontline corps will team up with backcourt returnees Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown and newcomers AJ Brown, Boogie Fland, CJ Ingram, Xaivian Lee and Alex Lloyd.

Todd Golden hopes to follow the footsteps of former Florida coach Billy Donovan, who guided the Gators to back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007.

