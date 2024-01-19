Toledo vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 19 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Toledo Rockets and the Central Michigan Chippewas will battle it out inside McGuirk Arena on Friday evening in a Mid-American Conference matchup.

The Rockets (11-6, 5-0 in MAC) are on a five-game win streak after a 77-66 home win over the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday. The Chippewas (8-9, 3-2) will be looking to recover from their 73-61 road loss on Tuesday against the Ohio Bobcats.

Toledo vs Central Michigan betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Toledo Rockets -7.5 (-110) Over 148.5 (-105) -320 Central Michigan Chippewas +7.5 (-110) Under 148.5 (-115) +260

Toledo vs Central Michigan Head-to-Head

The Toledo Rockets and Central Michigan Chippewas will face off for the 38th time. The Rockets have a record of 23-14 and have won the previous four games, including their most recent clash on Feb. 28, 2023, when Toledo triumphed 99-65 on the road.

Where to watch Toledo vs Central Michigan?

The matchup between Toledo and Central Michigan is going to be aired on CBS Sports Network on Friday evening. Make sure you have access to the channel to catch the live action.

Toledo vs Central Michigan Key Injuries

Toledo

No injuries to report

Central Michigan

No injuries to report

Toledo vs Central Michigan: Best Picks and Prediction

The Toledo Rockets have been playing well throughout the season and should be able to dominate here against the Central Michigan Chippewas. A huge way to show us this is their ability to score points in clutch time.

Toledo is averaging 81.0 points in their last three games, while Central Michigan is scoring 70.6 points in their last five games. With both programs not having any injuries heading into this game, it is difficult to create an argument for the Central Michigan Chippewas to compete in this game.

The ability to shoot from 3-point range is important to be successful in today's era of basketball and these teams have a significant disparity in that area. The Chippewas are 201st in the country with a 33.0 3-point percentage, while the Rockets connected 37.4% of their shots from beyond the arc.

Junior guard Ra'Heim Moss has shown the ability to do well for Toledo, averaging 16.4 points while also contributing on the defensive side of the court with 1.5 steals per game. All in all, go with the Toledo Rockets to cover the spread as the better overall team.

Pick: Toledo Rockets -7.5 (-110)