Top 10 active NBA players from UCLA ft. Russell Westbrook, Jrue Holiday, and more

The UCLA Bruins have a long and glorious hoops history, going from an almost unreachable 11 NCAA championships to current Bruins starring in the NBA like Russell Westbrook and Jrue Holiday. Here's a ranking of the top 10 Bruins currently playing in the league.

A few of these names will jog memories or maybe even surprise. But here's our list of the best from Westwood.

Top 10 active UCLA players in the NBA

#1, Russell Westbrook, LA Clippers

Westbrook is something of a lifetime achievement pick here, as he currently averages 11.3 points and 5.9 assists per game for the Clippers. But this is his 16th season, and he can claim nine All-Star and All-NBA selections, an MVP in 2016-17, membership on the NBA's 75th Anniversary team and being the first player in generations to average a triple-double, which he did four times.

#2, Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bull Zach LaVine.

Twice an All-Star, LaVine is still a potent scorer in his 10th season. Averaging 19.5 ppg and 5.2 rpg for the Bulls, LaVine has scored almost 12,000 NBA points and is just 28 years old. He could continue to shine for a long while.

#3, Kevin Love, Miami Heat

Competing in his 16th season, Love now sees a bench role, scoring 9.8 ppg and grabbing 6.6 rpg. But his career averages of 16.7 ppg and 10.2 rpg, along with five All-Star and two All-NBA selections attest to the remarkable career he is winding down.

#4, Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

Former UCLA guard Jrue Holiday, shown on defense, is one of the top Bruins currently active in the NBA.

Now in his 15th season, Holiday is still one of the NBA's toughest guards. Averaging 13.2 ppg and 6.2 rpg per game for the Celtics, Holiday has been an All-Star twice and was named to the All-Defensive team five times. He'll be significant in the Celtics' hunt for postseason glory.

#5, Norman Powell, LA Clippers

In his ninth season, Powell continues to be a major scoring threat for the Clippers, averaging 13.5 ppg and 2.5 rpg. Powell's top season was 2021-22, when he scored 21.4 ppg for the Clippers. He also won an NBA championship in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.

#6, Jaime Jacquez, Miami Heat

A shooter extraordinaire, the 6-foot-6 forward has missed a few games with injuries but is otherwise playing well. Averaging 14.0 ppg and 3.9 rpg, Jacquez has been one of the league's top rookies. His future remains bright.

#7, Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors

A 6-9 center, the undersized Looney has spent his nine seasons in Golden State. While not a big scorer, he was a crucial component of three NBA championship teams. Looney currently averages 5.7 ppg and 7.1 rpg. He's a solid contributor still and will always have all those championship rings.

#8, Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves

A wily veteran forward, Anderson is now in his 10th season. Currently averaging 6.5 ppg and 4.0 assists per game, Anderson's best season was 2020-21, when he scored 12.4 ppg for Memphis.

#9, Aaron Holiday, Houston Rockets

Jrue's brother, in his sixth season, has played for five different teams. Currently averaging 6.5 ppg and 1.9 rpg off the bench for the Rockets, Aaron's best season was 2019-20 in Indiana, where he started 33 games and scored 9.5 ppg.

#10, Moses Brown, Portland Trail Blazers

A 7-2 journeyman center, Brown has played for six different teams in his 137 career games. Before being injured, he was averaging 2.0 ppg and 5.1 rpg for the Trail Blazers.