Top 10 best college basketball teams that didn't win March Madness feat. Gonzaga and more

In a field of 64 teams in the first round of March Madness, it's no easy task for one team to win six consecutive games and become an NCAA champion. Over the years, many dominant teams have seen their March Madness dreams become nightmares as they fall just short of an NCAA title.

From loaded rosters to historic coaches and everything in between, there are a variety of teams that had all the ingredients for a championship run but failed to lift the trophy. In this list, we will rank the top 10 college basketball teams that were unable to win the NCAA Tournament and stand atop the peak of college hoops.

Best college basketball teams that didn't win March Madness

10. Ohio State (2006-07)

The Ohio State Buckeyes tore through their Big Ten competition in the 2006-07 season, going 15-1 in conference play. Top NBA Draft prospect Greg Oden, along with Mike Conley, led Ohio State to a 35-4 overall record and the number one overall seed going into March Madness.

The Buckeyes would narrowly avoid a second-round upset to Xavier and would make it to the national championship game against the reigning champion Florida Gators. The Gators would ultimately defeat the Buckeyes, 84-75, and complete their back-to-back NCAA Tournament championship run.

9. Illinois (2004-05)

The Illini began their March Madness run with a 32-1 record, losing by one to Ohio State in the final game of the regular season. They would win the Big Ten Tournament, defeating No. 23 Wisconsin, 54-43.

They made their way through the first three rounds of the tournament, winning each game by double digits before a one-point overtime victory against Arizona in the Elite Eight. The Illini defeated Louisville in the Final Four but would fall to Deron Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels, 75-70, in the championship game.

8. Kansas (1996-97)

The Kansas Jayhawks finished the season 34-2 and 15-1 in the Big 12, led by Paul Pierce, Raef LaFrentz, Scot Pollard, Jacque Vaughn, and Jerod Haase. However, the Jayhawks' March Madness run would come to a disappointingly early end when Mike Bibby's Arizona Wildcats knocked the Jayhawks out in the Sweet Sixteen.

Arizona would go on to win the NCAA Championship that season, taking out North Carolina and Kentucky after sending the Jayhawks home.

7. Michigan (1992-93)

Michigan's 1992-93 season saw the return of the Fab Five for the Wolverines, who would finish the season 31-5. They entered and finished the season as heavy favorites to win the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan marginally escaped UCLA at the buzzer in the second round and advanced to the championship, where they took on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

This infamous game would go down in history as Michigan's Chris Webber attempted to call a timeout late in the game when the Wolverines didn't have any timeouts remaining. This resulted in a technical foul being called against Webber, and North Carolina would end the Fab Five's hopes of March Madness glory by defeating Michigan 77-71.

6. North Carolina (1997-98)

North Carolina finished the 1997-98 season as the top-ranked team in the AP poll, going 34-4. The outstanding junior tandem of Vince Carter and Antawn Jamison guided the Heels to a number one seed going into the tournament.

In the tournament, the Tar Heels coasted to double-digit victories over Navy, Charlotte, Michigan State, and UConn before Utah was able to complete the upset in the Final Four. North Carolina was able to keep the game close but saw their March Madness run come to a halt in a 65-59 loss to the Utes.

#5. Georgetown (1984-85)

The Hoyas were fresh off their national championship run last season and would finish this year with a 35-3 record. They were poised for yet another deep March Madness run behind John Thompson and Patrick Ewing.

They would meet the Villanova Wildcats in the NCAA Championship game but would fall victim to one of the most shocking upsets in tournament history. The Wildcats defeated the Hoyas 66-64, behind 17 points from Dwayne McClain and 16 points from Ed Pinckney.

4. Gonzaga (2020-21)

The Gonzaga Bulldogs' electric offense, led by Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs, and Corey Kispert, was on their way to an undefeated season before falling in the NCAA Championship, bringing their historic March Madness run to an end.

The highest-scoring offense in the nation reached the NCAA championship on a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Jalen Suggs in overtime in the Final Four against UCLA. However, Baylor would end the unbeaten season for the Bulldogs, beating them 86-70 in the national championship game.

3. Duke (1998-99)

The Duke Blue Devils clobbered any ACC competition that tried to stand in their way when they finished the 1998-99 season with an unbeaten record in conference play.

Legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski's team with Elton Brand and William Avery led the Blue Devils to a dominant start to their March Madness run. Duke would be upset by UConn, 77-74, in the national championship game, behind 27 points from the Huskies' Richard Hamilton.

2. Kentucky (2014-15)

The Kentucky Wildcats were another team on a quest for an unbeaten season before falling short due to the madness of March. The Wildcats were a team loaded with future NBA talent such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Willie Cauley-Stein, Andrew Harrison, and Aaron Harrison.

After an undefeated regular season, Kentucky would have their March Madness run end in the Final Four after losing to Wisconsin, 71-64. The Wisconsin Badgers would ultimately lose in that year's NCAA Championship game to the Duke Blue Devils, but not without shocking the undefeated Wildcats in the process.

1. UNLV (1990-91)

This UNLV squad is considered one of, if not the best, college basketball team in history. The Rebels brought their undefeated record into March Madness behind an NBA talent-loaded roster consisting of Larry Johnson, Greg Anthony, Stacey Augmon, Evric Gray, and Elmore Spencer.

In a thrilling Final Four victory, a Duke Blue Devils squad captained by Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, and Bobby Hurley eliminated the Rebels from the tournament. UNLV had a late shot to win the game but couldn't connect on the three and fell to the Blue Devils 79-77, ending their season with a record of 34-1.

