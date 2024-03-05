When is the first March Madness 2024 game? Schedule, date, timings, and more explored

The regular season is almost up, and the March Madness 2024 NCAA Tournament is just around the corner. The players are gearing up, and fans are excited for their packed weekends.
New records could be broken and new champions could emerge. Here's all you need to know about March Madness 2024. Check out the latest AP poll:
When is the first day of 2024 March Madness?
Selection Sunday of the tournament will be on Mar. 17, but the First Four games will tip off on Mar. 19 in Dayton, Ohio.
Where is the first round of March Madness 2024?
The cities for the first and second rounds of the tournament are Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City, Utah; Spokane, Washington; and Memphis, Tennessee.
The regional semifinals (Sweet 16) and finals (Elite Eight) will take place in Boston, Massachusetts (East); Dallas, Texas (South); Detroit, Michigan (Midwest); and Los Angeles, California (West).
March Madness 2024: Future sites and dates
Where to watch March Madness 2024?
NCAA games live on TBS, TNT, TruTV, and CBS in most cities. YouTube TV will also stream the tournament.
To watch the Elite 8 on the March Madness Live app, fans must have a subscription to a TV provider. Some of the top TV providers include AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, DISH, Optimum, Verizon, and Xfinity.
Tournament schedule & channels
Who won the 2023 NCAA Title?
UConn Huskies took home the prestigious title last year. The feat was extraordinary, considering they went unranked in the preseason to become the national champions.
The Huskies stole the show as they beat the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 to become the first team in NCAA tournament history to win all their games with a 13+ point difference.
Furthermore, Dan Hurley became the third UConn coach to win the National Championship, joining Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie. The NCAA website has explained everything you need to know about March Madness in a 2-minute and 59-second video.
