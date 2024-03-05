When is the first March Madness 2024 game? Schedule, date, timings, and more explored

The regular season is almost up, and the March Madness 2024 NCAA Tournament is just around the corner. The players are gearing up, and fans are excited for their packed weekends.

New records could be broken and new champions could emerge. Here's all you need to know about March Madness 2024. Check out the latest AP poll:

When is the first day of 2024 March Madness?

Selection Sunday of the tournament will be on Mar. 17, but the First Four games will tip off on Mar. 19 in Dayton, Ohio.

Where is the first round of March Madness 2024?

The cities for the first and second rounds of the tournament are Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City, Utah; Spokane, Washington; and Memphis, Tennessee.

ROUND CITY VENUE DATES HOST First Four Dayton, Ohio UD Arena March 19 - 20 University of Dayton First/Second Brooklyn. N.Y. Barclays Center March 22 -24 Atlantic 10 Conference First/Second Charlotte, N.C. Spectrum Center March 21 - 23 University of North Carolina at Charlotte First/Second Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse March 22 - 24 IUPUI / Horizon League First/Second Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center March 21 - 23 Creighton University First/Second Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena March 21 -23 Duquesne University First/Second Salt Lake City Delta Center March 21 - 23 University of Utah First/Second Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 22 - 24 University of Idaho First/Second Memphis, Tenn. FedExForum March 22 - 24 University of Memphis East Regional Boston TD Garden March 28 - 30 Boston College South Regional Dallas American Airlines Center March 29 -31 Big 12 Conference Midwest Regional Detroit Little Caesars Arena March 29 - 31 University of Detroit Mercy / Oakland University West Regional Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena March 28 - 30 Pepperdine University

The regional semifinals (Sweet 16) and finals (Elite Eight) will take place in Boston, Massachusetts (East); Dallas, Texas (South); Detroit, Michigan (Midwest); and Los Angeles, California (West).

March Madness 2024: Future sites and dates

FINAL FOUR DATES CITY, REGION FACILITY HOST April 6 and 8, 2024 Phoenix State Farm Stadium Arizona State University April 5 and 7, 2025 San Antonio Alamodome University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word April 4 and 6, 2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI April 3 and 5, 2027 Detroit Ford Field Michigan State University April 1 and 3, 2028 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium UNLV March 31 and April 2, 2029 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI April 6 and 8, 2030 North Texas AT&T Stadium Big 12 Conference

Where to watch March Madness 2024?

NCAA games live on TBS, TNT, TruTV, and CBS in most cities. YouTube TV will also stream the tournament.

To watch the Elite 8 on the March Madness Live app, fans must have a subscription to a TV provider. Some of the top TV providers include AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, DISH, Optimum, Verizon, and Xfinity.

Tournament schedule & channels

Event Start date Channels Selection Sunday Sunday, March 17 CBS, Paramount+ First Four Tuesday, March 19 truTV First Round Thursday, March 21 CBS, Paramount+, TBS, TNT, truTV Second Round Saturday, March 23 CBS, Paramount+, TBS, TNT, truTV Sweet 16 Thursday, March 28 CBS, Paramount+, TBS Elite Eight Saturday, March 30 CBS, Paramount+, TBS Final Four Saturday, April 6 TBS NCAA Championship Game Monday, April 8 TBS

Who won the 2023 NCAA Title?

UConn Huskies took home the prestigious title last year. The feat was extraordinary, considering they went unranked in the preseason to become the national champions.

The Huskies stole the show as they beat the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 to become the first team in NCAA tournament history to win all their games with a 13+ point difference.

Furthermore, Dan Hurley became the third UConn coach to win the National Championship, joining Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie. The NCAA website has explained everything you need to know about March Madness in a 2-minute and 59-second video.

