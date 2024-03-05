  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • When is the first March Madness 2024 game? Schedule, date, timings, and more explored

When is the first March Madness 2024 game? Schedule, date, timings, and more explored

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 05, 2024 21:27 IST
San Diego State v Connecticut
March Madness 2024 Schedule, date, timings, and more

The regular season is almost up, and the March Madness 2024 NCAA Tournament is just around the corner. The players are gearing up, and fans are excited for their packed weekends.

New records could be broken and new champions could emerge. Here's all you need to know about March Madness 2024. Check out the latest AP poll:

When is the first day of 2024 March Madness?

Selection Sunday of the tournament will be on Mar. 17, but the First Four games will tip off on Mar. 19 in Dayton, Ohio.

Where is the first round of March Madness 2024?

The cities for the first and second rounds of the tournament are Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City, Utah; Spokane, Washington; and Memphis, Tennessee.

ROUNDCITYVENUEDATESHOST
First FourDayton, OhioUD ArenaMarch 19 - 20University of Dayton
First/SecondBrooklyn. N.Y.Barclays CenterMarch 22 -24Atlantic 10 Conference
First/SecondCharlotte, N.C.Spectrum CenterMarch 21 - 23University of North Carolina at Charlotte
First/SecondIndianapolisGainbridge FieldhouseMarch 22 - 24IUPUI / Horizon League
First/SecondOmaha, Neb.CHI Health CenterMarch 21 - 23Creighton University
First/SecondPittsburghPPG Paints ArenaMarch 21 -23Duquesne University
First/SecondSalt Lake CityDelta CenterMarch 21 - 23University of Utah
First/SecondSpokane, Wash.Spokane Veterans Memorial ArenaMarch 22 - 24University of Idaho
First/SecondMemphis, Tenn.FedExForumMarch 22 - 24University of Memphis
East RegionalBostonTD GardenMarch 28 - 30Boston College
South RegionalDallasAmerican Airlines CenterMarch 29 -31Big 12 Conference
Midwest RegionalDetroitLittle Caesars ArenaMarch 29 - 31University of Detroit Mercy / Oakland University
West RegionalLos AngelesCrypto.com ArenaMarch 28 - 30Pepperdine University

The regional semifinals (Sweet 16) and finals (Elite Eight) will take place in Boston, Massachusetts (East); Dallas, Texas (South); Detroit, Michigan (Midwest); and Los Angeles, California (West).

Also Read: College hoops world goes ballistic over Alabama's latest jersey reveal in latest IG post: "Bringing my victory cigar"

March Madness 2024: Future sites and dates

FINAL FOUR DATESCITY, REGIONFACILITYHOST
April 6 and 8, 2024PhoenixState Farm StadiumArizona State University
April 5 and 7, 2025San AntonioAlamodomeUniversity of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word
April 4 and 6, 2026IndianapolisLucas Oil StadiumHorizon League, IUPUI
April 3 and 5, 2027DetroitFord FieldMichigan State University
April 1 and 3, 2028Las VegasAllegiant StadiumUNLV
March 31 and April 2, 2029IndianapolisLucas Oil StadiumHorizon League, IUPUI
April 6 and 8, 2030North TexasAT&T StadiumBig 12 Conference

Where to watch March Madness 2024?

NCAA games live on TBS, TNT, TruTV, and CBS in most cities. YouTube TV will also stream the tournament.

To watch the Elite 8 on the March Madness Live app, fans must have a subscription to a TV provider. Some of the top TV providers include AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, DISH, Optimum, Verizon, and Xfinity.

Also Read: $80 million-worth Cardi B gives Angel Reese huge shoutout as LSU bags 77-56 victory against Kentucky: LOOK

Tournament schedule & channels

EventStart dateChannels
Selection SundaySunday, March 17CBS, Paramount+
First FourTuesday, March 19truTV
First RoundThursday, March 21CBS, Paramount+, TBS, TNT, truTV
Second RoundSaturday, March 23CBS, Paramount+, TBS, TNT, truTV
Sweet 16Thursday, March 28CBS, Paramount+, TBS
Elite EightSaturday, March 30CBS, Paramount+, TBS
Final FourSaturday, April 6TBS
NCAA Championship GameMonday, April 8TBS

Who won the 2023 NCAA Title?

UConn Huskies took home the prestigious title last year. The feat was extraordinary, considering they went unranked in the preseason to become the national champions.

The Huskies stole the show as they beat the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 to become the first team in NCAA tournament history to win all their games with a 13+ point difference.

Furthermore, Dan Hurley became the third UConn coach to win the National Championship, joining Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie. The NCAA website has explained everything you need to know about March Madness in a 2-minute and 59-second video.

Also Read: USC star Juju Watkins declares $5 million worth Claressa Shields a "GOAT" as MMA star breaks sensational record: "Sheesh"

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?