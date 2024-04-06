Top 10 Caitlin Clark memes as Iowa star gets held to 6 first-half points in Final Four showdown against UConn

It was not Caitlin Clark's night on Friday as she struggled in Iowa's 71-69 win over the UConn Huskies. She finished with 21 points, which included only six in the first half, and nine rebounds along with seven assists. The guard shot 7-of-18 and 3-of-11 from the 3-point range.

Caitlin Clark's struggles against UConn's defense made the perfect meme moment for the internet and here is our roundup of some of the best.

Top 10 Caitlin Clark memes

#10 Not today, darling. Not today.

The biggest running joke from Iowa's Elite Eight clash against the LSU Tigers on Monday was her shooting threes like there was no tomorrow. However, she could not pull off those moves, against the Huskies.

#9 A new sheriff in town

Throughout this season, with the exception of a few cases, teams have usually struggled to contain Caitlin Clark. That, however, was not a problem for senior guard, Nika Muhl. She scored nine points, and took five rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

#8 Corner and capture

Many commented about how Nika Muhl was basically shadowing Caitlin Clark. Wherever the Iowa guard was, Muhl followed. This put extra pressure on Clark and she struggled to focus.

#7 Different people, different tactics

After all the memes about LSU's Hailey Van Lith, fans are finally happy to see someone actually take Caitlin to task, instead of letting her slip by.

#6 How did you do that?

The game must have been especially frustrating for LSU coach Kim Mulkey, whose team lost on Monday due to poor defense tactics.

#5 An actual skill display by UConn

Credit must be given to Geno Auriemma for doing his best against the superstar and actually succeeding. Dawn Staley, are you taking notes??

#4 A case of foul play

Many fans on X felt like this was a serious case of rigging, especially after the offensive foul in the final four seconds of the game.

#3 When frustrations abound

UConn's physical defense seemed to frustrate Clark at some points in the game. She persevered, regardless.

#2 Good teammates always step in

Hannah Stuelke took over from Caitlin as she scored 23 points. Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder commended her for her performance post-game and said that "she has grown a lot tonight."

#1 The show must go on

Fans speculate that having a big name like Caitlin in the finals would bring the NCAA revenue and ratings, something they desperately need.

The Hawkeyes will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in the championship game on Sunday, 7 p.m. EST.

