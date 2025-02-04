Top 10 candidates for Naismith College Player of the Year feat. Cooper Flagg, Johni Broome and more 

With the 2024-2025 NCAA men's basketball season entering its latter stages, it's becoming clearer by the day on which teams could fare well come March. Evidenced by conference play, divisions such as the SEC, ACC, Big Ten and more have shown promise in producing top-tier programs in the national tournament that could win it all.

But, with all the intensity surrounding teams as of the moment, the stars still reign supreme. Any leader with a star-level skillset could lead a team to victory, and given that it's a tightly-contested game, it's up to them to make the big plays. Through all of the standouts that have put their imprint this year, however, there can only be one Naismith College Player of the Year awardee for the men's side.

Since 1969, this distinction has been bestowed by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the most deserving, most outstanding college player in a season. With names like Zion Williamson, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Davis who have won it recently, who could be joining them this year in winning the nod?

Here's a closer look at 10 candidates for the Naismith College Player of the Year award.

Top 10 candidates for Naismith College Player of the Year

#10. Braden Smith, Purdue

Braden Smith during a Purdue game. - Source: Imagn

Braden Smith has been a solid two-way main facilitator for the Purdue Boilermakers in his junior stint with the program, leading the team in assists. On the 2024-2025 season, the Westfield, Indiana native is averaging 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the No. 7 ranked team in the nation.

#9. Mark Sears, Alabama

As a homegrown native from Florence, Alabama, Mark Sears has been on a tear as of late for the Crimson Tide, which has since propelled to being the No. 2 ranked program in the nation. He recently just dropped 20 markers, five boards and six dimes against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

For the campaign, Sears is dropping a team-high 18.1 ppg, along with 3.1 rpg and 5.1 apg per contest.

#8. Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Ryan Nembhard during a Gonzaga game. - Source: Neville E Guard, Imagn

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard has a younger brother who is also making his name in the Gonzaga Bulldogs program. Ryan Nembhard has been a steady double-double machine for his team with his ability to both score and finish. In his senior year, the 6-foot guard is posting 11.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 11.0 apg and 1.7 spg.

#7. PJ Haggerty, Memphis

NBA legend Penny Hardaway has been vocal throughout the campaign about the services of his star guard, PJ Haggerty. The sophomore standout is known for his spitfire scoring and overall skills on the backcourt, through which he leads the Memphis Tigers in points per game by a significant gap.

In his second year, the Tulsa transferee is contributing 21.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.6 apg and 2.2 spg.

#6. Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Hunter Dickinson during a Kansas game. - Source: Chris Jones, Imagn

Hunter Dickinson has made an incredible mark in the Kansas Jayhawks' success this year. His season averages of 16.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg and 1.4 bpg have helped the No. 16 ranked team in the nation to a 15-6 overall record thus far. There's more to come for the senior center as the main man in the middle for Bill Self.

#5. Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

The lengthy 6-foot-4 guard from St. Louis Missouri, Keshon Gilbert, is having a career year in his second season with the Iowa State Cyclones, his fourth overall. He is pitching in 15.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg. 4.5 apg and 1.4 spg for the No. 8 ranked program in the nation. This has helped the Cyclones to a 17-4 overall record, 7-3 in the Big 12.

#4. Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Chaz Lanier during a Tennessee game. - Source: Imagn

Chaz Lanier is as pure a scorer as one can be with how he has led the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers this season with his scoring. The fifth-year senior is posting up 17.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 1.1 spg for his team that has consistently fought tooth-and-nail for the top spot in the nationwide rankings.

He recently just dropped 19 points in a blowout 64-44 win over the Florida Gators.

#3. Kam Jones, Marquette

Kam Jones during a Marquette game. - Source: Imagn

Kam Jones has been the primary playmaker for coach Shaka Smart and the Marquette Golden Eagles this 2024-2025 campaign. In his senior year with the program, Jones is tallying 19.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 6.2 apg for the No. 11 ranked squad in the nation.

The Memphis, Tennessee native's contributions have helped the team to an 18-4 overall record thus far, 9-2 in the Big East.

#2. Johni Broome, Auburn

Although he has missed some time due to injury in spurts during the season, Auburn Tigers swingman Johni Broome is still considered to potentially bring home the Naismith College Player of the Year award due to his signature games. In his fifth year of college ball, he is marking 18.3 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.1 apg and 2.7 bpg for the top-ranked squad in the country.

#1. Cooper Flagg, Duke

Perhaps the only one who could truly stop Johni Broome from winning the distinction is freshman sensation Cooper Flagg. Touted as the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA draft, he has transformed the Duke Blue Devils into the No. 2 ranked program in the nation so far.

On his probable one-and-done college stint, Flagg is averaging 20.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.2 bpg.

