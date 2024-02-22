Top 10 college basketball teams with the best uniforms in 2024 ft. UNC 

If, as the axiom says, the clothes make the man, then some well-dressed college basketball teams like North Carolina should be set. While the Tar Heels are an eternal pick on basketball's well-dressed list, there are others. Plenty of schools have drawn attention for their sharp, classy uniforms. Here's a look at the top 10 best uniforms in college basketball in 2024:

Top 10 college basketball team uniforms

#10. Michigan

It's been a horrible season for the Maize and Blue, so maybe it's not all about style. Give Michigan credit though, even in a losing season on-court, the Wolverines look sharp. The bright yellow and navy blue combination might always call to mind the Fab Five of the early 1990s. Being known for being one of the swaggiest teams ever certainly doesn't hurt.

#9. Georgetown

Georgetown's Jayden Epps shows the Hoyas' smooth uniforms.

This one goes back to John Thompson, but a simple grey and navy tandem can look pretty intense. Whether it's Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson or one of the current Hoyas, Georgetown always has a cosmopolitan look worthy of being in the nation's capital. A few more wins might be nice, but Georgetown is always stylish.

#8. Syracuse

A bright color like orange can be ridiculous... or it can just be unique. In the case of Syracuse, generations from Derrick Coleman to Carmelo Anthony and onward have rocked the loud orange. Syracuse adds nice trim and plenty of subtlety to go with their bright orange look. It always works well.

#7. Indiana

It's simple. It's old-school. It's classic. No, Bobby Knight isn't going to walk through that door. But Indiana's crimson and white look always looks classy. Not unlike Syracuse's orange, IU's red is immediately identifiable. It's kind of similar to Penn State football – simple, traditional and yet timeless.

#6. Kentucky

Kentucky's Reed Sheppard in a throwback uniform like the ones his father, Jeff. wore at Kentucky in the 1990s.

Kentucky has worn a wide variety of uniforms from eye-popping to eye-burning. A checkerboard pattern angered UK fans for years, and the legendary 1996 team wore an odd denim uniform that looked closer to North Carolina than Kentucky blue. But Kentucky is currently wearing a nice early-1990s throwback that calls to mind Rick Pitino's early UK teams. It's a pretty nice look.

#5. Duke

Some love it, some hate it. It's close to Indiana's classic look, but a little fresher. Most ACC fans would tell you it's well behind North Carolina's look, but Duke is unmistakeably... well, Duke. Simple colors, a basic script and a commitment to a time-honored simplicity says it could be Christian Laettner or Kyle Filipowski. The look is basically unchanged.

#4. Marquette

Unlike most of the teams, Marquette doesn't rely heavily on a traditional look. The baby blue relies on the accompanying navy tones to form a relatively unusual color combination. Because Marquette isn't so tied to traditional uniforms, they experiment with some interesting alternative uniforms.

#3. Oregon

Oregon in one of its seemingly infinite uniform combinations.

The Ducks are always at the head of the pack with new uniform innovations. That said, with the exception of the highlighter-yellow shade Oregon unveiled a few years back, most of the uniforms work. Yellow and green together make an interesting color palette and with Nike's connections, Oregon is always a sharp-dressed team.

#2. UCLA

It's a great color scheme, it's a great tradition, and it just plain works. The Bruins' look conjures up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jackie Robinson, Bill Walton or a current UCLA player. The yellow isn't as bright as Michigan's, but it blends well and makes a classy-looking uniform.

#1. North Carolina

Was Carolina cool before Michael Jordan or is that baby blue uniform just always boosted by association with "His Airness"? In fairness to Carolina, it's not like Jordan has been the only guy who looked cool in baby blue.

From Jerry Stackhouse to RJ Davis, UNC has always had big scorers who just out-smoothed the competition.

Which team's uniform do you love the most? Which do you think is overrated? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments section below.