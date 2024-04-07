Top 10 Dan Hurley memes cracking up the internet after UConn beat Alabama 86-72

The UConn Huskies beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 86-77 on Saturday to advance to their second straight championship game. Freshman Stephon Castle led with 21 points, while center Donovan Clingan finished with 18 points and four blocked shots.

After a closely contested first half, the Huskies took the lead and contained the Tide while also scoring baskets. And, of course, at the center of UConn's victory was its coach Dan Hurley.

The internet, for some reason, just loves to meme the coach, so here are our top picks of some posted on X.

Top 10 Dan Hurley memes cracking up the internet

#10 Unstoppable, Undefeatable

The Huskies are 10-2 in the NCAA Tournament during the Dan Hurley era. Since taking over in 2018, he has led the team to four March Madness appearances, two of which ended early.

#9. Us vs the World

UConn's arrival to Phoenix was delayed due to logistical reasons, and fans predicted that Hurley would use that to motivate his players. He's known for using the "his team vs the entire system" dialogue before.

#8 An eccentric personality

That uncle who tried to blend with the younger folk, trying to be 'cool'... yeah, that's Dan Hurley.

#7 Easy, Peasy

During the post-game conference, Hurley made this claim, reflecting on UConn's run these two years.

#6 Are you too tall or am I too short?

The seven-foot-two Clingan is so tall that reporter Tracy Wolfson had to use a ladder to be able to interview him.

#5 A moment of silence for all the disappointed fans

Fans of Kentucky and others who've had early exits have been voicing concerns about their team's coaches, and watching good coaches do their job must be tough.

#4 Time to switch mode

While the Tide could hope for a win based on their performance in the first half, the post-halftime UConn was on a rampage.

#3 The many expressions of Dan Hurley

It's like Hurley does not even try hard and everything he does is a meme material.

#2 Hey Twin!!

If Pep Guardiola and Dan Hurley were to meet, the internet would be on fire. Besides the physical similarities, these are both eccentric and successful coaches who demand and deliver the best results.

#1 Get your popcorn ready and clear all schedules

Monday night is going to be historic as Purdue and UConn battle it out for the title.

Besides the expected Edey vs Clingan clash, fans are also looking out for Dan Hurley's reactions when his players are fouled for coming in contact with the Boilermakers' big man.

