Top 10 Elite Eight games of all time in NCAA Tournament ft. Duke vs. Kentucky (I and II)

Throughout the venerable history of the NCAA Tournament, many Elite Eight games have been downright classic. Earning a spot in the Final Four is always a big deal. And there's no shortage of heart-stopping moments and clutch shots across the NCAA history book. Here are the top 10 Elite Eight games in NCAA history.

Top 10 Elite Eight games in the NCAA Tournament

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and the Orangemen rallied for an Elite Eight upset of Virginia in 2016.

#10. Syracuse rallies and shocks Virginia (2016)

Syracuse wasn't even supposed to be in this Elite Eight game. The No. 10 seed looked like it didn't belong for a half of a regional final against No. 1 seed Virginia. The Cavaliers led 35-21 at intermission and Syracuse was finished. Or not. In an Elite Eight classic, Syracuse rallied for a shocking 68-62 win to make the Final Four.

#9. David stuns Goliath preview, as NC State beats Virginia (1983)

In the aftermath of NC State's insane run to the NCAA title in 1983, some of the moments of getting there are forgotten. The regional final win over Ralph Sampson and UVA shouldn't be.

NC State had already bested Virginia in the ACC Tournament just to earn a spot in the NCAA field. With 7-foot-4 center Sampson looming, a second win seemed impossible. Sampson did his part, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds. However, NC State pulled off a 63-62 Elite Eight win that set the path for an unforgettable Final Four.

#8. Pitino makes his name against Georgetown (1987)

Once upon a time, Rick Pitino was an unknown up-and-coming young coach. But with a perimeter-scoring ace named Billy Donovan, Pitino took Providence from also-ran to contender. Until his No. 6 seed Friars met No. 1 seed Georgetown in the regional final. The Hoyas and coach John Thompson were big, bad and intimidating. They have bested Providence by 18 in the conference tournament.

But Pitino and Providence were unafraid, with the young coach imposing his win-or-else mentality on his charges. Donovan and Providence were precise, Georgetown was sloppy, and Pitino made his name with an 88-73 win for his first Final Four berth.

#7. VCU with an upset for the ages over Kansas (2011)

VCU was one of the last teams in the NCAA field, and accordingly, it had to win four NCAA Tournament games just to reach a regional final. The No. 11 seed Rams did that, but it was expected to go for naught. After all, top-seed Kansas awaited.

Nobody told VCU that they were a sacrificial lamb. They locked Kansas down offensively, including a 2-for-21 3-point performance. VCU won 71-61 and provided a memorable March upset.

#6. Michigan State beats Duke's superclass (2019)

When Duke added Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish to its roster, the NCAA title was a foregone conclusion. However, in the NCAA Tournament, wins have to happen, or destinies will go unfulfilled.

Tom Izzo and Michigan State took down Duke in an epic Elite Eight battle. Williamson had 24 points and 14 rebounds, but State got a late bucket from Kenny Goins to nab a 68-67 upset victory. No Final Four for Duke's superclass.

#5. Louisville storms back against West Virginia (2005)

West Virginia (and a massive three-point ace named Kevin Pittsnogle) seemed to be crushing Louisville. The Mountaineers led by 20 in the first half and held a 13-point halftime edge. But Louisville got on its own scoring run, putting up 50 points in the second half and eventually claiming a 93-85 overtime win.

#4. Duke vs. Kentucky II (1998)

Two teams with a significant history (See No. 1 below) met in the 1998 regional finals. Duke, led by Shane Battier and Will Avery, roared to an early lead and led Kentucky by 17 points with 9:30 to play.

But a veteran Kentucky team, prone to slow starts, caught fire late. Wayne Turner, Jeff Sheppard and Scott Padgett kept scoring, and Kentucky coach Tubby Smith coached actual circles around Duke's Mike Krzyzewski. Kentucky went ahead on a 3-point shot from Padgett and held its breath through a final Duke possession with 4.5 seconds left. Kentucky won 86-84 and went on to the NCAA title.

#3. George Mason with a massive upset (2006)

While a few double-digit seeds have snuck into the Final Four, there might have never been one that captured the hearts of upset-minded hoops fans like George Mason. A No. 11 seed, the Patriots had already bested Michigan State, North Carolina and Wichita State when they met No. 1 seed UConn.

George Mason pulled off an 86-84 overtime Elite Eight win and made itself something of the gold standard for mid-major NCAA success.

#2. Illinois comes back against Arizona (2005)

Illinois was down 15 points with four minutes to play. The No. 1 seed Illini looked destined to fall to No. 3 seed Arizona. Even after an impressive rally, Illinois was down eight with a minute left. But time did run out on Illinois.

Illinois got red-hot, forced the game to overtime and delivered a 90-89 victory. The impressive game was part of perhaps the best overall Elite Eight in Tournament history.

#1. Duke vs. Kentucky I (1992)

It is frequently called the greatest college basketball game of all time. It's not hyperbole. Kentucky had battled back from a probation scandal under new coach Rick Pitino, while Duke was becoming a dynasty. Led by a superhuman effort, the Wildcats grabbed an overtime lead over the Blue Devils but left 2.1 seconds on the clock.

Christian Laettner broke Kentucky's hearts with one last shot to conclude his 31-point, no-missed-shots effort. Duke won 104-103 and went on to win the NCAA title. The biggest winner was probably college basketball, for delivering an instant classic to its viewing audience.

Poll : Is the 1992 Duke vs. Kentucky matchup the greatest game of all time? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion