Top 10 Eric Musselman memes as former Arkansas coach joins USC

The USC Trojans announced that they have hired Eric Musselman as the replacement for Andy Enfield on Thursday. In his five seasons with the Arizona Razorbacks, Musselman led them to three NCAA appearances going as deep as the Elite Eight twice.

In a statement, USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen said:

"I am beyond excited to welcome Eric, Danyelle and their incredible family to USC. We were determined to find the best coach to champion the development of our student-athletes and elevate our men's basketball program.

"His track record of building winning programs and his unwavering commitment to a culture of excellence make him the perfect fit for USC."

The internet reacted with memes and here are our top picks.

Top 10 Eric Musselman memes as he joins USC

#10, Mannequin anyone?

While he previously wore red and white, Musselman will now sport red and yellow and we think it will suit him just great.

#9, A shocker to all

This move by Eric was a shock to many, and some people even called this a classic case of poaching by the Trojans.

#8, Down to the task already

UMass transfer Josh Cohen is reported to have flipped his commitment from Arkansas to USC. With more transfers in the pipeline, it looks like Musselman's plans have set course already.

#7, With love, peace out

Musselman's 2023-24 season has been less than great as the Razorbacks wrapped the season with a 16-17 overall (6-12) record. Fans were not happy with the results and called for his firing. Who knew the coach would take it seriously?

#6, Hearts broken, heads broken

The Razorback nation loved Eric Musselman very much and they are understandably upset about the situation.

#5, Reminiscing the good old times

The 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons saw Arizona reach the Elite Eight. In the next year, they exited after Sweet 16.

#4, A look through the crystal ball

Rumors of this move have been circulating for some time, and this fan seemed to predict it already.

#3, Please try again

Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek posted a video earlier that seemingly confirmed Musselman's return next season. Now with the bag fumbled, some wondered how secure his job is now.

#2, An epic battle in the making

Fans are already predicting city rivals UCLA and USC to have a go at it every year from now on.

#1, So, who next?

With Eric Musselman out, speculations suggest that Ole Miss coach Chris Beard is a potential candidate.

What do you think of Eric Musselman's move to Southern California? Let us know in the comment section below.

