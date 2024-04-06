Top 10 funniest South Carolina memes as Dawn Staley and co. advance to National Championship game

South Carolina beat NC State 78-59 on Friday to advance to the March Madness title game. After a Final Four exit last year at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Gamecocks were able to finally put that behind them.
Kamila Cardoso led South Carolina with 22 points and 11 rebounds as she made 10-of-12 attempts. Raven Johnson scored 13 points and made five assists while Te-Hina Paopao finished with 10 points and six assists.
The internet reacted to the win via memes. Here is a roundup of our top picks.
Top 10 funniest South Carolina memes
#10. A different kind of ball game
The Gamecocks are advancing to the finals with a perfect record, having won all its games. This is their revenge after last year's disappointment.
#9. Survival of the toughest
SC has been on a warpath, crushing its opponents as it looks to win the third title in program history after 2017 and 2022.
#8. Here to take the crown
South Carolina will next take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday night.
#7. I will take the ball, thank you.
Ashlyn Watkins had her best night as she took 20 rebounds, two blocks and scored eight points.
#6. The perfect run
In the third quarter, the Gamecocks contained the Wolfpack to just seven points and this included an 11-0 run.
#5. The former and the present
The 2024-25 WNBA season is about to begin and A'ja Wilson, former Gamecock, now with the Las Vegas Aces, will look to guide her team to another title win.
#4. Towering over the coach
Post-win, former Gamecock Aaliyah Boston interviewed Dawn Staley and their height difference was everything.
#3 When you know you're good
For all those who bet on South Carolina, it was a big pay day.
#2 Time to switch to kill mode
At halftime, the Wolfpack were trailing 32-30. However, that quickly changed right after the break as the Gamecocks went on shooting buckets.
#1 No one can stop them now
South Carolina has been pushing for this run since the start. And they will be looking to finish it well.
