Top 10 lowest-scoring March Madness games ft. Wisconsin vs. Pittsburgh

While most fans love high-scoring offensive shootouts, March Madness can be about defense. Every basketball game doesn't have to rack up points like a pinball. Sometimes, defenses control the day and keep scores low. Now, to be clear, in the pre-shot clock era, low meant really low. In 1941, Pitt beat North Carolina 26-20.

But that sport doesn't even resemble modern basketball. The shot clock was introduced in 1986, a year after the 64-team Tournament was established. But even more modern than that, let's consider just games played in the 21st century. With a shot clock and 3-point shots, points have to come.

Top 10 lowest-scoring March Madness games since 2000

UConn celebrated its March Madness moment after winning the 2011 NCAA Tournament in one of the lowest-scoring Tournament games of the 21st century.

#10. Michigan 57, Wofford 40 (2014)

As a No. 2 seed, Michigan's 57 points aren't impressive. But Wofford shot 34% overall, including an astounding 1 for 19 from 3-point range. They also shot just four free throws (made three). Only one Wofford player topped eight points in the game.

#9. UCLA 50, Memphis 45 (2006)

This brutal game was a regional final between the top two seeds in their region. UCLA shot 35% to win, while Memphis shot just 31.5%. Each team hit just a pair of 3-point shots.

UCLA had 17 turnovers, while Memphis had 18. UCLA won in part by making 20 free throws out of 39 attempts (51.3%). When nobody can make a free throw, that is a March Madness moment to forget.

#8. Villanova 50, Houston 44 (2022)

In a south region final, these two programs put up the lowest-scoring NCAA game in four years. Villanova got the win despite shooting 28.8%. Houston came in at just 29.8%. The Cougars went 1-for-20 from 3-point range. Only one Houston player scored in double figures.

#7. Syracuse 55, Marquette 39 (2013)

In an east region final, Marquette managed to come in under 40 points. Marquette made just 22.6% of its shots, including 3 for 20 from 3-point territory. Only five Marquette players scored, and their co-leading scorer shot 3 for 15.

#6. UConn 53, Butler 41 (2011 Championship)

Undoubtedly the ugliest NCAA championship since old-time stall ball, UConn edged Butler in a March Madness turned snooze fest moment. Butler made just 18.8% of its shots, shooting 3 for 31 from 2-point range. Tournament Most Outstanding Player Kemba Walker shot 5 for 19.

#5. Michigan State 53, Wisconsin 41 (2000 Final Four)

No. 1 seed Michigan State beat a conference foe in an ugly Final Four battle. Each team connected on 35% of its shots, but the pace slackened to a crawl and never improved. At halftime, State led 19-17. If not for 20 points from Morris Peterson, this could be the lowest-scoring NCAA Tournament game of the century.

#4. Kansas State 50, UMBC 43 (2018)

UMBC made March Madness history in its prior game by being the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed. The Retrievers nearly made history again for not scoring points in the second round. The two teams combined for 34 turnovers and UMBC hit just 29.8% of its shots and 50% of its free throws. Maybe UMBC used up all its luck in the previous game.

#3. Butler 47, Mississippi State 46 (2003)

No. 12 seed Butler upset No. 5 seed Mississippi State, it felt like a March Madness miracle whenever either team made a shot. The first half was played at a respectable pace and ended with Butler up 28-25. But the 21-19 second half is best forgotten. Surprisingly, the teams shot 36% and 38%, but ground the game to an absolute crawl.

#2. Utah 48, St. Louis 45 (2000)

In an 8 seed/9 seed battle, both teams seemed to be playing against futility. Both teams made 38% of their shots, but both also shot under 50% on free throws. Utah was 9 of 19 at the charity stripe, while St. Louis went 9 for 22. Utah also had 20 turnovers but won a game in which no player topped 12 points.

#1.Wisconsin 47, Pittsburgh 43 (2016)

Shooting 32% and scoring 47 points will generally lose a college basketball game. But it allowed Wisconsin to get a win in the lowest-scoring NCAA Tournament game of the 21st century. March Madness was certainly present. Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes shot 3 for 17 in the muckfest. Pittsburgh lost a six-point halftime lead with a 21-point second half to end their season.

