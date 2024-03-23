Top 10 Purdue memes cracking up the internet after 78-50 win over Grambling in Round One

Fans have reacted to Purdue Boilermakers beating Grambling Tigers 78-50 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Center Zach Edey scored 32 points and 21 rebounds, while Trey Kaufman and Braden Smith added 11 points apiece.

With the win, Purdue advances to the second round and will face off against No. 8 Utah State. The victory marked a huge accomplishment for the Boilermakers, who came into March Madness following a 76-75 loss to Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal.

Fans reacted via memes. Here's our pick of some of those trending on X.

Top 10 Purdue memes cracking up the internet

#10 Finally righting past wrongs

Last year's loss to No.16 Fairleigh Dickinson still haunts fans as they finally beat No. 16 Tigers.

#9 Still alive, folks!

After a first-round exit last year, progress further into the postseason is a treat for all.

#8 It ain't over just yet ...

The Purdue faithful are hungry for the title, having never won one in its 128-year history. The closest they came was in 1968 when the Boilermakers had to settle for a runner-up. Their last Final Four appearance was in 1980.

#7 Always here to support

Purdue nation turned up in big numbers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to the point where many felt like they were in Mackey Arena.

#6 History in the making

While the Boilermakers have a long way to go before taking home the title, this is a great positive start.

#5 A new achievement unlocked

Purdue's jersey colors have gone through a change from green/gold to the now black/white. And there's a special memory attached to it all.

#4 New officials, same situations

Doug Shows, Jason Baker, A.J. Desai were the referees for the game.

#3 How else are they to defend?

It's natural for fans to feel protective of their team's players, but let the guys play their game people.

#2 Cries of unfairness abound

There were some calls made that fans did not like, and there were some deserving ones that were not made. At the end of the day, no one is ever fully satisfied.

#1 Ha.. Ha.. You thought they were done??

While many opponents would be happy that Zach Edey is finally leaving for the NBA, they cannot take a rest as there is a new big man in the making at Purdue.

Freshman Will Berg could take Edey's spot and wreak havoc on the court. Already at seven-foot-one, it will be interesting to see if he expands vertically more.

