Top 10 teams that declined 2024 NIT Invitation ft. Bronny James' USC

March Madness is the biggest postseason event for college basketball, but tournaments like the National Invitational Tournament, though lesser known, are equal opportunities for teams to extend their playing time.

This year, many teams have opted out of playing in the NIT citing various reasons. Let's take a look at some of them.

Top 10 teams that declined 2024 NIT Invitation

#1 St. John's Red Storm

After a 20-13 season run, St. John's was expected to play in the March Madness However, last-minute wins by NC State, Temple and Oregon among others, pushed the Red Storm out of the 68-team field.

In a statement, coach Rick Pitino said:

"After thorough consideration of all that goes into postseason participation, we believe at this time it is best for our team and basketball program to prepare for next season.

"We remain focused on building a championship-level basketball program here at St. John's."

#2 Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss had a good run start to the season with a 13-game win streak. However, things took a turn in the second half of the season, as the Rebels went 2-9 in the last 11 games. After missing the NCAA Tournament spot, coach Chris Beard said:

"Firstly, I have a lot of experience and respect for the NIT ... Simply, I think timing is everything and the timing's just not right for us to continue the season in any of these tournaments.

"Those are conversations that take place on a regular basis, not just after the season and before the season."

Some of Ole Miss's players are dealing with off-the-court situations, like Jamarion Sharp, whose mother is in "critical care," according to Beard. Rashaud Marshall, who missed the SEC Tournament, is dealing with family health issues. All of these, per coach Beard, played a part in the choice.

#3 USC Trojans

USC hasn't had its best season, wrapping their regular season with 15-18 overall and were placed 9th in Pac-12.

The Trojans were far from being in contention for a spot in March Madness as they wrapped their short postseason win at the Pac-12 Tournament with a 70-49 loss to Arizona in the quarterfinals.

There's no statement from the school or coach Andy Enfield about why USC declined to participate in the NIT.

#4 UCLA Bruins

UCLA lost 68-66 to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals and wrapped its regular season with a 16-17 overall record and was placed 5th in the conference.

Oa potential NIT invitation in February, coach Mick Cronin said:

“I don’t know if that’s a postseason environment comparable to the NCAA tournament,” Cronin said. “I mean, it’s extra games if you win. But we haven’t had any discussions, I haven’t talked with my staff or with anybody about that.”

Additionally, Cronin shared that it didn't feel right to divert the coaching staff’s attention as they are prioritizing setting UCLA's roster for next season.

“Do you want to be distracted in a critical time for recruiting?” asked Cronin.

#5 Pittsburgh Panthers

Pitt was one of the first four teams left out, along with Oklahoma, Indiana State and Seton Hall. After a 22-11 overall season record, the Panthers' ACC Tournament run ended after a 72-65 loss to UNC in the semifinals.

Later, coach Jeff Capel said in a statement:

“I am incredibly proud of the performance, development, and fight of our team. ... We made the decision to decline an NIT invitation as a team and with the support of our University leadership. It was a difficult choice, but ultimately what is best for our student-athletes.”

#6 Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma exited the Big-12 Tournament in the second round following a 70-77 loss to TCU. The Sooners ended their season with a 20-12 overall (8-10) record. In regard to NIT, coach Porter Moser said:

“I am devastated for these young men who were left out of the NCAA Tournament. ... Collectively, in consultation with our athletes, staff and administration, we have respectfully declined an invitation to participate in the NIT."

"This decision, though difficult, was made with the well-being of our student-athletes as the top priority.”

#7 Syracuse Orange

Syracuse exited the run to the March Madness after an 83-65 loss to NC State in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

The Orange wrapped their regular season with a 20-12 overall record and placed fifth in the conference. On Sunday, the Syracuse University athletic department said (via syracuse.com):

“We respect the NIT but our only post-season goal was to play in the NCAA tournament. Therefore, we communicated to the ACC we would not participate in the NIT.’'

#8 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's 19-14 season started off on a good note but was punctuated with big losses that derailed its March Madness chances. After the 93-66 loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten quarterfinals, coach Mike Woodson said:

“The bottom line is we’ve got to get better. From a talent standpoint, this summer will be spent watching a lot of film on players because we’re going to lose some players, I’m sure, and we’re going to have to build around the core guys that are coming back."

#9 Memphis Tigers

On Jan. 19, Memphis won 112-86 over Wichita State and was on a 10-game winning streak.

With just one game, their fortunes turned, as the Tigers lost their next four games. In the last 10 games, Memphis lost four and their AAC Tournament ended in the second round with a 71-65 loss to Wichita State.

Following the upset, coach Penny Hardaway said about his team's chances of participating in NIT:

“Zero. No sir. I’m not accepting any invitations. That’s the decision I’m just making it right now.

"I’ll talk to the administration, but I’m not looking to play any more NIT games, man. I’m sorry. I’m not disrespecting the NIT. It’s just, it’s been a tough season already.”

#10 Washington Huskies

The Huskies recently fired coach Mike Hopkins after a 17-15 run this season. While Hopkins was hopeful of coaching the team one more time following their first-round exit in the Pac-12 Tournament, sources claimed that the team would not participate in NIT, despite receiving an invitation.

The school is said to be searching for Hopkins' replacement, reportedly starting with Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle.

