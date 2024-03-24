Top 10 Tom Izzo memes cracking up the internet after Michigan State's second-round loss to North Carolina

Tom Izzo-led Michigan State Spartans lost 85-69 to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans have had an inconsistent season and came into March Madness having lost five of the last seven games.

Post-game, Izzo spoke to the media about the loss:

“You know what, I’ll leave today believing I’m right. I really think we have enough that we could have made a little run. Yeah, we would have had to get them past a mountain, but we had them down. ... We just couldn’t get over the hump.” (via ESPN)

Twitter flourished with hilarious meme skills following the loss. Here is our pick of some.

Top 10 Tom Izzo memes cracking up the internet after Michigan's loss

#10: When the best of basketball loses

Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks exited the tournament after the 89-68 loss to Gonzaga. For both teams, this was a back-to-back early exit.

#9 I almost had it, but then you didn't

Up until 4:40 minutes, Michigan State was leading the game with 12 points. That, however, did not last long. In the second half, UNC completely dominated and advanced to Sweet Sixteen.

#8: This was not the plan!!

It's been a long time since the Spartans have seen any success and this early exit will always be a sore spot.

#7 The end ... is it coming?

Izzo, 69, later said that he would be looking for a deeper run next year. At the same time, it is also possible that he could be on his last run at coaching and the team will be hoping to close out his stint on a good note.

#6: Still got the juice

For 27 seasons, Tom Izzo led the Spartans to multiple NCAA appearances and conference tournament titles. And it seems like he isn't done just yet.

#5: Time for the underdogs to shine

This season has witnessed the rise of mid-major programs like Oakland, which rose to the top and upset top-seeded teams. Seeing this, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wanted to decrease the number of smaller schools.

#4: History repeats itself

This is not the first time UNC has stood in Michigan State's way during March Madness. In 2009, the Spartans lost the championship game to the Tar Heels 89-72. Earlier in 2007, there was a similar second-round loss, and the upset came in the Final Four of 2005.

#3: Mission failed. Try again another time

Tom Izzo will be waiting for his turn to see his team defeat UNC in March Madness before he retires.

#2: It's been so long. I don't know what it is like to win

Michigan State's last championship was in 2000, which was also Tom Izzo's only title win.

#1: New season, new team, and hopefully different results

With Tom Izzo's promise of a better run next year, fans are already eagerly looking forward.

