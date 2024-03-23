Top 10 Zach Edey memes cracking up the internet after Purdue takes down Grambling

Zach Edey scored 32 points and took 21 rebounds as the Purdue Boilermakers beat the Grambling Tigers 75-50 on Friday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

At seven-foot-four, Edey has a large presence in the post for the Boilermakers. His shooting averages of 8.2-of-13.2 shots are a key asset for his team as well as his defense.

Zach Edey's size is a threat to opponents, and it was evident on Friday as the Tigers struggled to contain the center. The internet, of course, took it as the opportunity to post memes.

Here are our 10 funniest memes circulating on X:

Top 10 Zach Edey memes cracking up the internet

#10 Unleash the Kraken!!

At halftime, Purdue led 36-27 and later in the second half, a switch flipped as the Boilermakers further increased this gap.

While the Tigers had a little hope of catching up in the first half, that was crushed by Zach Edey & Co.

#9 A tale of Jack and the Beanstalk

While Edey generally towers over his teammates and opponents, he seemed taller, and some on X even speculated if he had grown even taller.

#8 Just another regular dude

While he's a great shooter, many argue that if not for his height, he would just be a regular guy.

This is not the first time such an argument is brought forth as even Giannis Antetokounmpo has had his skills reduced to just his height.

#7 A tale of Jack and the Beanstalk Pt. 2

The tallest players on the Grambling roster are Jonathan Aku and Malik Lamin, who are both six-foot-nine forwards. Defending the seven-foot-four Edey must be a task for his opponents.

#6 How short is too short

Six-foot-three is considered short for basketball, but that's not to say that there are no players of that height.

Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Allen Iverson and even Isaiah Thomas are some of the short but exceptionally great players in the NBA.

#5 Like a wrecking ball

Defending Zach Edey in the paint is one of the toughest tasks, as it's his zone, and he's excellent at it.

#4 An unstoppable force

Zach Edey in the post is a force of nature, so getting in contact with him brings the risk of fouls.

#3 Corporate would like to know if they are similar

Although we are not sure about the similarities, let us know your thoughts in the comments if this comparison holds.

#2 Nothing like we've ever seen

An official recently admitted to The Athletic that officiating Zach Edey is much tougher than defending him. The retired John Higgins said:

“Honestly, we could probably put more fouls on the defensive guys, the poor guys who are trying to displace, and he won’t be displaced. He’s a very difficult guy to referee. I did it the first three years of his career, and I’d say we probably miss more than we call.”

#1 It's always good to have options..?

Once called the Yao Ming of college basketball by CBB insider, Jon Rothstein, Zach Edey would definitely make an impact in the NBA. How soon and how much entirely depends on him. And if doesn't, there's always more to life.

