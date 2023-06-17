Top 3 2023 NBA Draft fits for French Forward Bilal Coulibaly: Orlando, Utah Jazz, and more

Bilal Coulibaly is one of the top prospects for the upcoming 2023 NBA draft. He possesses impressive physical attributes, making him an exceptional athlete with great upside potential. This has helped attract attention and interest from a number of teams in the NBA.

Coulibaly's presence alongside rising star Victor Wembanyama for Metropolitans 92 in the French league has been in a supporting capacity. However, in recent weeks, his draft prospects have surged as he has stepped away from Wembanyama's shadow.

Evan Sidery @esidery Bilal Coulibaly, projected to go in the mid-late lottery, showing off his elite athleticism: Bilal Coulibaly, projected to go in the mid-late lottery, showing off his elite athleticism: https://t.co/TRd57RhIY2

The 18-year-old French small forward showcases his versatility and disruptive defensive skills by leveraging his exceptional athleticism and remarkable wingspan to constantly bother ball handlers and interrupt passing lanes.

He also possesses an impressive combination of length and agility. As a long and springy athlete, he demonstrates great speed in the open court and excels in above-the-rim plays. Ahead of the upcoming NBA draft, let’s have a look a the top three teams where the 18-year-old forward could fit in,

Top 3 NBA Draft Fits for Bilal Coulibaly

ᴛʀᴇᴇ🏖 @NameIsTree 6’8… 7’2 Wingspan, athletic, versatile on both sides of the floor, great finisher, shooting upside is there, can get to the line, and he’s 18 Years Old.



His name is Bilal Coulibaly, I promise you teams will regret not picking him. 6’8… 7’2 Wingspan, athletic, versatile on both sides of the floor, great finisher, shooting upside is there, can get to the line, and he’s 18 Years Old.His name is Bilal Coulibaly, I promise you teams will regret not picking him. https://t.co/eti4PzFriS

#1, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic is one of the teams that should be seriously considering drafting Coulibaly. The player boasts of everything the franchise value in their picks. He possesses the size, top-level skills, versatility, and energy, which would enable him to grow rapidly as a player.

Despite his rawness, the wing player aligns perfectly with the team's vision for positionless basketball and prioritizing versatility. The forward's skill set adequately complements the team's strategy, emphasizing the importance of flexibility and adaptability on the court.

#2, Utah Jazz

Coulibaly's attributes align with the metrics that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge seeks as team Utah Jazz transitions towards a starting lineup characterized by increased size and length. He fits the desired profile, contributing to the strategic shift and emphasis on physical advantages

He is an extraordinary defensive playmaker who combines potent athleticism with exceptional skills. He swiftly maneuvers into passing lanes, disrupting plays, and fearlessly challenges opponents at the rim. Also, his driving game is particularly formidable, characterized by an impressive burst of speed and the ability to attack the basket aggressively.

#3, Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have a longstanding history of prioritizing the drafting of wing players, and the strategy remains crucial for a team centered around Trae Young. Given Young's playmaking ability and offensive prowess, surrounding him with talented wings is essential to maximize the team's success.

This is where Coulibaly comes in for the Atlanta Hawks. He has the potential to become the energetic defender who perfectly complements AJ Griffin on the wing. His defensive prowess, coupled with his energetic playing style, can provide valuable support and coverage alongside Griffin, creating a formidable duo.

Poll : 0 votes