Top 3 Duke players who were No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft ft. Kyrie Irving 

The Duke Blue Devils are widely viewed as one of the most prestigious programs in college basketball. They consistently produce elite NBA talent, and over the years, have had several No. 1 picks. Throughout history, the Blue Devils have had five players selected with the first pick in the draft.

That number is expected to get to six this year as Cooper Flagg is the unanimously projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. However, while the Blue Devils have had five players selected first, not all of them have turned into superstars. Here is a look at the top three Duke players to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Top 3 Duke players who were selected with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

#1 Kyrie Irving

Trending

When looking at the five players from Duke who became No. 1 picks in the NBA draft, it is hard to argue that Kyrie Irving has been the most successful. He was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 draft after one season at Duke.

While Irving has turned into a dynamic player in the NBA, he only played 11 games at Duke. He suffered a right big toe injury that kept him out for most of the season until the NCAA tournament.

Irving has gone on to have an incredible NBA career with Cleveland, Boston, Brooklyn and Dallas. He is a nine-time NBA All-Star and helped the Cavaliers win the NBA Championship in 2016.

#2 Elton Brand

Elton Brand never became a Hall of Famer but he still had a strong NBA career that lasted nearly 20 years. He was the first pick in the 1999 NBA draft, starting his pro career after two seasons at Duke.

Brand went on to become a two-time NBA all-star and was even named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2006. He played for Chicago, LA Clippers, Philadelphia, Dallas and Atlanta.

#3 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson was one of the most hyped NBA draft prospects in recent years. He had an excellent season at Duke before declaring for the 2019 NBA draft and going first to the New Orleans Pelicans.

In five NBA seasons, Williamson has been excellent when available, averaging 24.7 points per game throughout his career. However, injuries have been an issue for him. He has only eclipsed the 60-game mark twice in five seasons, and has played 30 or fewer games in three seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here