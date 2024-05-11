Top 3 reasons why Jared McCain could be a lottery pick in 2024 NBA Draft

After one season with the Duke Blue Devils, guard Jared McCain declared for the 2024 NBA draft. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.0, rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocked shots in 31.6 minutes of game time. McCain started all 36 games as a freshman.

The guard shot 46.2% from the floor, including 41.4% from the 3-point range and 88.5% from the free-throw line. Jared McCain went 8-for-11 from behind the arc twice. The first time he did so was against Florida State when he also scored 35 points, the most for any Duke freshman after Zion Williamson.

His second was in the March Madness tip-off against James Madison. Jared McCain became the only Duke freshman to make eight 3-pointers in the NCAA Tournament.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicted Jared McCain to go at No.12 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. ESPN's Jonathan Givony places the guard at No. 20 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Three reasons why Jared McCain could be a lottery pick in 2024 NBA Draft

#1 His potential

The 20-year-old McCain still has a long way to go in learning the game and scaling his performance.

He has shown himself to be a hard worker with a strong work ethic, something that teams seem to rave about, per The Athletic's Sam Vecenie.

"On top of that, sources across the NBA and the college space rave about his work ethic, and he is tireless in the weight room and in the gym," Vecenie wrote.

#2 His efficiency

Jared McCain is an excellent and accurate shot-maker, both around the rim and from deep. The guard also possesses good playmaking skills.

His height could be a disadvantage for McCain, but he has exhibited flashes of good defense instincts. With the right team, these skills can easily be honed. HoopsHype reported an NBA scout as saying:

“McCain has great intel and seems to be a hard worker. I understand the court will open at the next level, but I thought he was going to be a three-year player at Duke. Now people are talking about the first round because of his shooting and he’s getting some Seth Curry comparisons.”

#3 Weak draft class

This is the first time in some time that a draft class doesn't have any elite players.

While most are good and efficient, there's a star factor that most of these players are missing. That could give McCain a chance to go as a lottery pick in the top 20 positions.

The 2024 NBA draft is scheduled for June 26 & 27.

