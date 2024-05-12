Top 3 reasons why Stephon Castle could be a lottery pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Stephon Castle finished his freshman season with the UConn Huskies on a high, as he helped win the National championship. The guard averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 26.9 minutes of game time and started 30 of 34 games.

Castle had consistent performances throughout the regular season. He scored his career-high 21 points against Seton Hall in March. However, his draft stock quickly rose during the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.2 minutes, shooting 49.1%.

Stephon Castle's skills as a combo guard shone through, as he played into his strengths: creation, pick-and-roll offense and playmaking. He can defend, pass and connect the ball to the basket with great efficiency, which impressed many scouts and NBA teams.

The 19-year-old is projected to be a No. 3 pick by CBS Sports and Bleacher Report, while ESPN puts him at No. 9. At the same time, many believe that he's a potential lottery pick, and here's why:

Three reasons why Stephon Castle could be a lottery pick in 2024 NBA Draft

#1 Weak draft class

Despite his shooting prowess, Stephon Castle still struggles from the 3-point range. He made 47.2% of his shots from the floor but connected only 26.7% of the shots from deep.

However, Castle is still in talks for a lottery pick because there are not many elite prospects in the 2024 draft class. Considered one of the weakest draft classes in history, this year's prospects don't incite much excitement in fans and teams. That could work in Castle's favor.

#2 His potential

Being a one-and-done player, Stephon Castle is still young with a lot of untapped potential.

He was only able to scratch the surface in college and even in that little time, he has shown what kind of player he could be. That gives teams the opportunity to mold him into an efficient and high-performing pro player.

#3 His production

Castle is a quick-thinking player who can easily create shots for himself and his team.

His overall consistent production in most games makes him the kind of player all teams would like to have. On days when he struggles to score, he puts himself to use on the other end of the court in rebounding and assisting.

What do you think of Catle's potential in the NBA? Let's know your thoughts in the comments section below:

