Top 3 takeaways as Big Ten reveals conference schedule for Dusty May's Michigan

The Big Ten revealed its schedule for next season on Tuesday, and as a result, coach Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines were able to see what their season will look like. The Wolverines will play three Big Ten opponents twice, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State, and the remaining 14 conference schools will be played once.

It is challenging to take much from a schedule announcement, but there are still things fans can learn about next season from it. These are the top three takeaways from Tuesday's schedule reveal.

Top three takeaways for Dusty May's Michigan after Big Ten reveals schedule for next season

#1 Michigan will play three of its biggest rivals in double play next season

The most notable thing that should pop out to Wolverines fans when they look at their schedule for next season is the choice of teams for double play.

Michigan will play three Big Ten teams twice next season: the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan State Spartans and Penn State Nittany Lions. Those are three of the team's biggest rivals.

Although the Nittany Lions finished near the bottom of the Big Ten next season and should be an easier matchup for Michigan, that is not true for Ohio State and especially Michigan State.

The Buckeyes finished in the middle of the Big Ten this past season, and the Spartans were the strongest team in the conference, finishing with a 17-3 record against Big Ten opponents.

#2 The Wolverines have some challenging road opponents

The Wolverines will face tough road games next year. They must not only play road games against some of their most formidable opponents, but also against some of the conference's strongest teams.

The Wolverines have three more road matchups against teams that finished in the top seven in the conference last season: Maryland, Purdue and Oregon. They also need to play Iowa on the road, a traditionally hostile environment.

#3 Michigan will need to be a strong home team to have another good season

Michigan will most certainly need to perform well at home. The Wolverines have more advantageous home matchups than they do on the road. Rutgers, Nebraska, USC and Minnesota all finished outside the top ten in the Big Ten and will face the Michigan Wolverines.

