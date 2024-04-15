Top 3 WNBA Draft prospects from Colorado ft. Jaylyn Sherrod & More

The Colorado Buffaloes had an excellent start to the 2023-24 season, winning 15 of their first 16 games. The trio of Aaronette Vonleh, Jaylyn Sherrod and Frida Foreman were almost unstoppable in that span, peaking at No. 3 in the AP and Coaches Poll.

The Buffaloes fell back to earth in their next three games, going 1-2, against UCLA, USC and Oregon State in matches that could have gone either way. They bounced back by winning four straight games against Oregon (twice), Washington State and Washington.

Colorado closed the regular season losing five of their last six games to finish with a 21-8 record. They stormed past Oregon, 79-30, in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament, only to lose 85-79 in the second round to Oregon State.

Despite the horrible end to the season, Buffaloes were ranked fifth in the Albany Regional 2 of the NCAA Tournament. They surged past Drake and Kansas State in the first two rounds before losing to the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa, 89-68, in the Sweet 16.

The loss to the Hawkeyes was the last game of Colorado players Jaylyn Sherrod, Quay Miller and Charlotte Whittaker, who decided to declare themselves for the WNBA Draft, scheduled on Monday, April 15, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three Colorado WNBA Draft prospects:

Top Three Colorado WNBA Draft Prospects

#3 Charlotte Whittaker

Charlotte Whittaker (right) played for 33 games with Colorado this season, averaging 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

The native of Cust, New Zealand was a role player in her senior year with Colorado. The 6-foot-3 forward played 33 games for the Buffaloes in the 2023-24 season, averaging 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds.

This season, Whittaker had a season-high of nine points in Colorado's 97-38 win over Le Moyne and scored eight points twice against Oregon and Oregon State.

#2 Quay Miller

Colorado's Quay Miller averaged 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in the just-concluded NCAA season.

The 6-foot-3 transferee from Washington was the Buffaloes' top rebounder, averaging 7.4 boards per game in the 2023-24 season. Miller also averaged 8.9 ppg, down from her averages of 13.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals a contest in 2022-23.

Miller had a season-high of 21 points in Colorado's 95-74 win against UT-Arlington. She is perfect for a WNBA team, which is looking for a rebounding forward and a defender.

#1 Jaylyn Sherrod

Sherrod was the second-leading scorer for Colorado behind Vonleh, averaging 12.8 points per game. But the 5-foot-7 guard was the team's top passer and swiper with 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per contest. Her stats are efficient, considering the equal distribution of playing time employed by Buffaloes coach JR Payne. She played for an average of 27.5 minutes, which is the most for the team this season.

Sherrod once erupted for 34 points in Colarado's 76-65 win against Utah which saw her shot 56.5% from the field and 70% from the free-throw line. She is tailor-made for a WNBA team which is looking for a playmaker who can score and defend when needed.

