Women's College Basketball All-Star game: Full list of players announced ft. Jaylyn Sherrod, Dyaisha Fair, and more

For the first time in almost two decades, there will be a college basketball all-star game to be held before the women`s NCAA Final Four Weekend in Cleveland. It features a roster of the best WNBA-eligible seniors from teams, notably not in the Tournament, playing in front of both fans and scouts.

There will be two different teams following the NBA's previous format, namely Team Lieberman and Team Miller. These squads will be helmed by women`s hoops legends Nancy Lieberman and Cheryl Miller, and each of them will feature 10 players representing as many different conferences (via FanSided).

Here are the official rosters for Team Lieberman and Team Miller, posted on X:

Here are the rosters in list form:

Team Lieberman

Azana Baines (Seton Hall)

Graduate student, formerly of Duke and Virginia Tech. Led Seton Hall in scoring and FG percentage this season (14.7 PPG, 42.1% FG).

Unique Drake (St. John`s)

Ranked 48th in the nation in scoring (18.4 PPG), she started all 33 games for the Red Storm. Her best game this season is a 36-point outing, and she has scored 25 or more points six times this year.

Dyaisha Fair (Syracuse)

Eighth-best scorer in the nation (22.3 PPG) and was the consensus best player on Syracuse, leading the team in scoring, passing, and FG percentage.

Gabby Gregory (Kansas State)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and the third-leading scorer on Kansas State, she scored 22 points on 7-13 shooting in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Portland Pilots.

Mackenzie Holmes (Indiana)

The 24th-best scorer in the nation (19.8 PPG). At six-foot-three, she also led her team in FG percentage with an astounding 65% shooting clip from the floor. She has been an incredibly consistent scorer for the Hoosiers all season.

Abbey Hsu (Columbia)

Ranked 21st in scoring (20.4 PPG), she led her team in scoring and FG percentage for the year. Earned a 2024 AP All-America Honorable Mention and an Ivy League Player of the Year award this season.

Bella Murekatete (Washington State)

The six-foot-three center out of Rwanda in Africa and the third-best scorer on Washington State, she led the team in rebounds this year (7.3). Murekatete is known as the first Rwandan-born player in NCAA Division I women's basketball history.

Camryn Taylor (Virginia)

The six-foot-two forward out of Peoria, IL is the second-best scorer on Virginia. She led the team in rebounds this year (6.1). The 13th-best scorer in the ACC led the team with four total double-double performances this season.

Sydney Taylor (Louisville)

The second-best scorer on Louisville hit a team-best 57 3-pointers this year. She transferred to the Cardinals after four total seasons at UMass, where she was an Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team member.

Kaylynne Truong (Gonzaga)

One half of Gonzaga`s Truong twins with sister Kayleigh. A graduate student out of Houston, TX. Former AP All-American Honorable Mention, led her team in assists per game this season (5.8).

Team Miller

Grace Berg (Drake)

The six-foot forward out of Indianola, IA, earned Third-Team All-MVC and All-MVC Tournament Team honors in her redshirt senior year. She's the second-best scorer on Drake.

Jessika Carter (Mississippi State)

The six-foot-five forward out of Waverly Hall, GA, earned 2023 Second Team All-SEC honors and was a member of the 2023 SEC All-Defensive Team after averaging 2.1 blocks last year.

Dre`Una Edwards (Baylor)

The six-foot forward out of Las Vegas spent her freshman season at Utah and played for two years at Kentucky before transferring to Baylor the next season. She started 25 games for the Bears, averaging 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals.

Lauren Gustin (BYU)

She led the Cougars in scoring (16.7 PPG) and FG shooting (50.3%) this season. Gustin started in all but three games (in her freshman year) for BYU in four seasons. She's the best rebounder in the nation with 15.3 boards per game.

Quinesha Lockett (Toledo)

She helped lead Toledo to top the MAC with a 28-6 overall record (17-1 conf), leading her team in scoring (15.4 PPG), and is a former MAC Player of the Year, in 2022-2023.

Makenna Marisa (Penn State)

Playing all five seasons with Penn State, she appeared in 31 games this year and started 27. Leading her team in scoring and assists, she's second all-time in Nittany Lions` history with eight career 30-point games.

Anaya Peoples (DePaul)

She led her team in scoring, passing, and FG shooting this season (16.8 PPG, 3.4 APG, 44% FG shooting). She's also DePaul`s best rebounder (8.0 RPG) and the consensus best player on the Blue Demons squad.

Sara Scalia (Indiana)

The former Minnesota transfer moved to Indiana after three seasons with Golden Gophers. She averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists this year and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors in 2022-2023.

Honesty Scott-Grayson (Auburn)

Ranked 73rd in the nation in scoring (17.3 PPG), she led her team in that department all season, alongside FG shooting (41.3%). She earned 2023 SEC Community Service Team honors.

Jaylyn Sherrod (Colorado)

She played five seasons at Colorado. The second-leading scorer for the team also led the team in assists (5.1/game). She was named to the 2023 Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and earned 2023 Pac-12 All-Conference honors.

While it`s clear that these are among the best players in NCAAW Division 1, some big names like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers are not included because they`re still playing in the Final Four.

A few other big names that are notably absent (but could`ve technically played, because they`re no longer in the Tournament) include USC`s Juju Watkins, Stanford`s Cameron Brink or Utah`s Alissa Pili, among many others.

The college basketball all-star game will be played from 3:30 p.m. ET at the Women`s Final Four Weekend. It will be broadcast on ESPN2.

What is the Women`s College Basketball All-Star Game?

Here`s a bit more background about the upcoming Women`s College Basketball All-Star Game, which is, as previously mentioned, being held for the first time in 18 years.

It was last held in 2006, but its history goes back 25 years ago when it was held for the first time (via WomensCollegeAllStar.com). Its main purpose was to showcase the WNBA Draft-eligibile seniors to professional scouts, who could be the only difference between these prospects hearing their names called on draft night or not.

Here`s what the official event page says about the game's overall goal:

"These standouts, who will be exhausting their collegiate eligibility and are on the precipice of hearing their names called in the WNBA Draft, will have one final opportunity to represent their programs and be recognized against the backdrop of the sport’s championship weekend."

