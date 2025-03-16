  • home icon
  Top 4 seed predictions for 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament ft. South Carolina 

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 16, 2025 19:51 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship - South Carolina vs Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship - South Carolina vs Texas - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament is almost here as Selection Sunday will reveal the brackets for March Madness. Getting a top seed in the four regions has been beneficial, so let's take a closer look at our predictions to be awarded the top seeds this year.

Top 4 seeds predictions for 2025 Women's NCAA tournament

South Carolina

The defending national champions are still one of the nation's best teams as they were ranked second in the final AP Poll and won the SEC Tournament. South Carolina (30-3) has a younger team that has gone through an undefeated season before and should be easily considered one of the top seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

UCLA

The UCLA Bruins (30-2) are the top-ranked program in the AP Poll and won the Big Ten Tournament. Their two losses this season were to the USC Trojans, so they have not lost to lesser competition. With center Lauren Betts leading the way, the program is difficult to stop.

Texas

The Texas Longhorns (31-3) were tied with the Gamecocks for the best record in the SEC and lost in the SEC Tournament championship game to South Carolina. Two of their losses have been to South Carolina. With forward Madison Booker leading the way, they are one of the top teams in the nation.

USC

The USC Trojans (28-3) ended as the fourth-ranked team in the AP Poll and won the Big Ten regular-season championship before losing to the UCLA Bruins in the tournament final. With one of the best players in the country with JuJu Watkins, USC has been dominating.

Who is the current favorite to win the NCAA Tournament?

The NCAA Tournament betting odds have been close as six teams are bunched up for the best odds to cut down the nets. The South Carolina Gamecocks are the favorites to win.

  1. South Carolina (+270)
  2. UConn (+280)
  3. Texas (+550)
  4. UCLA (+600)
  5. USC (+650)
  6. Notre Dame (+750)

How many No. 1 seeds have won the NCAA Tournament?

This is the 30th season since the NCAA Tournament expanded, and a No. 1 seed has won the national championship in 23 of those years. The higher the seed, the better the chances as no team seeded fourth or lower has ever won a national championship in the women's bracket.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
