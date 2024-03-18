Top 4 seeds predictions for 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament ft. Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be hoping for a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament when the field is announced on Sunday evening. While unbeaten No. 1 South Carolina is a sure thing as a top seed, the rest of the field is harder to figure.

By besting fourth-ranked Stanford in the Pac-12 final, third-ranked Southern California (26-5) made its claim to a top seed. Second-ranked Iowa (29-4) and Caitlin Clark held off a determined Nebraska to win the Big Ten title. Those two teams have certainly staked their claims.

But the last No. 1 seed? Could it be Stanford (28-5)? Big 12 champion and fifth-ranked Texas (28-4)? Tenth-ranked UConn (28-5)?

Top 4 seeds in 2024 Women's NCAA tournament prediction

Off a challenging SEC Tournament to end a perfect regular season, South Carolina is a certain No. 1 seed and a massive favorite to win the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina

There's no conclusion safer than this. An undefeated, top-ranked South Carolina team (32-0) is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. No other power conference team has less than four losses. Carolina is a massive favorite to win the tournament.

Iowa

Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes can reasonably expect a No. 1 seed. Iowa's 29-4 mark places them No. 5 in the NET rankings. Surviving in the Big Ten Tournament over Ohio State and Indiana should give Iowa enough of a boost to secure a top seed. Of course, nobody will acknowledge it, but Clark is probably a factor. The lady is good for ratings, and the NCAA wouldn't mind seeing a deep run for her.

Southern California

The Trojans are only No. 10 in the NET rankings, but besting Stanford probably earns them a No. 1 seed. JuJu Watkins is a must-watch player, and the Trojans' Pac-12 victory over a complete Stanford team was impressive. While a scenario could exist where Stanford and Texas could claim No. 1s, in light of USC's win over Stanford, that seems unlikely.

Stanford

This is the area of intrigue. Texas has a decent claim. Its No. 3 NET ranking is a step ahead of Stanford at No. 4. The Longhorns also won their league title. Meanwhile, UConn has the No. 2 NET ranking but doesn't seem to be entering into this conversation.

In the end, Stanford was the second-best team in college basketball before losing to No. 5 USC. Considering that the Pac-12 will likely place seven teams in the NCAA Tournament, Stanford getting the final No. 1 seed is not at all unwarranted.

Who is the current favorite to win the NCAA Tournament?

South Carolina is not only the most favored team, it's a true favorite. At -120, the betting lines calculate that it is more likely that Carolina will win the tournament than not. Other top picks are Iowa (+600), SEC runner-up LSU (+700) and UConn (+1500). Stanford (+1600) and USC (+3000) are long shots.

How many No. 1 seeds have won the NCAA Tournament?

In the 29 seasons since NCAA Tournament expansion, a No. 1 seed has won 22 national titles. Additionally, four No. 2 seeds and three No. 3 seeds have claimed NCAA titles. Unlike the men's tournament, no team seeded No. 4 or worse has ever won the national title.

Poll : Will the Pac 12 land a pair of No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion