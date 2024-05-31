Top 5 basketball players returning to Arizona for 2024-25 season ft. Caleb Love 

The transfer season comes with roster changes for almost every college basketball program. Some players find a better program, while some declare for the NBA draft for the ultimate NBA dream.

Similarly, the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team lost five players from the 2023 roster in this transfer season. However, Arizona's head coach, Tommy Lloyd, has a new roster for the upcoming campaign. The roster looks strong, especially after the return of their key player Caleb Love, who withdrew from the 2024 NBA draft.

Here's a closer look at the top five basketball players returning to Arizona for the upcoming season.

Top 5 basketball players returning to Arizona for 2024-25 season

#5. Motiejus Krivas

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Practice

Motiejus Krivas arrived at Arizona for the 2023-24 season and was a key player off the bench. He averaged 12.1 minutes per game and averaged 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He recorded 19 blocked shots for the Wildcats and ranked third on the team.

Moreover, despite getting fewer minutes on the court, Krivas secured double figures seven times. His season-high of 20 points came against Belmont in a match where he also secured nine rebounds. He also ranked third on the team when it came to offensive rebounds (58).

#4. Henri Veesaar

Morgan State v Arizona

Henri Veesaar started his collegiate career with the Wildcats in 2022. However, he resisted his 2023-24 season. As a freshman, he averaged 7.1 mpg while averaging 2.4 ppg and 1.5 rpg.

Despite the unattractive stat line, he showed great potential to become a key player on the court for Arizona in the future. He had an attractive field goal percentage of 61.9%. At FIBA's U18 European Challengers, he averaged 16.2 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 3.8 bpg and 2.6 apg as a 17-year-old.

#3. KJ Lewis

Arizona v Utah

KJ Lewis will also be entering his sophomore season after averaging 6.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 1.9 apg last season. He secured 46.6% of his shots from the field and converted 34.1% of his 3-point attempts.

He came off the bench in every game he appeared in last season and averaged 18.3 minutes per game. A Pac-12 All-Freshman Honorable Mention, he secured his season-high nine rebounds against UT Arlington. He was also a four-star recruit coming out of Duncanville High School and averaged 16 ppg there.

#2. Jaden Bradley

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Arizona vs Clemson

Jaden Bradley started his collegiate career with Alabama where he started in 22 games and played for 19.8 mpg. As a freshman, he secured 6.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg and 3.1 apg. He was a No. 1 ranked point guard by 247Sports when he signed for the Crimson Tide.

In high school, he played for Cannon School and led them to their first state championship since 2006. He scored 27 points in the final and averaged 23.1 ppg for his team through the season.

He committed to Arizona in his sophomore season. He was not given a role of starting here as he came off the bench in all the games. He averaged 20.3 mpg last season and secured 7.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 2.0 apg for the Wildcats.

#1. Caleb Love

Long Beach State v Arizona

Caleb Love entered the 2024 NBA draft but withdrew from it on May 27, the deadline day to withdraw from the draft without losing college eligibility. He will be the face of the Arizona Wildcats in the upcoming season.

He averaged 18.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 3.4 apg last season while shooting 41.3% from the field. At the end of the season, he was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year. Caleb Love played his first three college seasons at UNC, making his debut for Arizona in his senior year.

On his debut, he scored 12 points and four assists against Morgan State. He secured his career-high 36 points against Oregon where he recorded 12-for-16 attempts from the field. His return to the Arizona roster has strengthened the team for the next season.