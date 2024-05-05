Top 5 basketball superstar Geno Auriemma produced in his career ft. Diana Taurasi

Geno Auriemma has had a storied tenure as the coach at UConn. He was hired in 1985 and has built the program to become the most dominant over the decades.

A significant number of top players have passed through the program during Auriemma’s era. A lot of them left an indelible impact on the program, leading it to the national title. We take a look at the top five players who have passed through the Huskies under Geno Auriemma.

Top five basketball superstar Geno Auriemma has produced

#1 Diana Taurasi

Diana Taurasi had her college basketball career at UConn from 2000 to 2004 and made an indelible impact. She led the Huskies to three consecutive national titles from 2002 to 2004, winning the Most Outstanding Player in the last two NCAA Tournament.

Taurasi's ability to excel in critical moments led to her nickname "White Mamba," bestowed on her by Kobe Bryant. She was selected as the first overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft.

#2 Kerry Bascom

Kerry Bascom is obviously the first great player to don UConn's color under Geno Auriemma. She played for the program from 1987-1991 and helped it achieve several historic milestones, kickstarting the dominance of the Auriemma era in women's college basketball.

She led UConn to its first-ever Big East regular season championship in 1989, its inaugural Big East Tournament championship the same year and its first Final Four appearance in 1991.

#3 Rebecca Lobo

Rebecca Lobo was recruited by more than 100 schools at high school but committed to Geno Auriemma’s UConn and went on to achieve greatness. She played for the Huskies from 1991 to 1995, leading them to the national title undefeated in 1995.

During her senior year, Lobo's exceptional performance led to her being unanimously named the national player of the year in many awards, including the Naismith College Player of the Year

#4 Sue Bird

Sue Bird is another great player who went through Geno Auriemma at UConn. She arrived at the program in 1998 and led the Huskies to two national championships before leaving in 2002.

Bird had a brilliant senior season at UConn. Aside from winning the national title, she clinched several awards, including the Naismith College Player of the Year, Wade Trophy, AP Player of the Year and few others. She was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft.

#5 Maya Moore

Maya Moore had her college career at UConn from 2007 to 2011 and went on to become one of the greatest players produced by Geno Auriemma at UConn, considering her outstanding performances.

Moore led the Huskies to consecutive national championship titles in 2009 and 2010, winning several awards in those two years. She also earned the first-team All-America honor in all four seasons at UConn and was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft.