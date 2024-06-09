Top 5 best Kentucky players of all time ft. Anthony Davis

The Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team saw their 2024 March Madness journey end in the first round under head coach John Calipari. After the season, it was time for a new coach and they signed Mark Pope as their new HC for the upcoming campaign.

Kentucky has won the NCAA tournament eight times in the program's history, making it one of the most successful programs in the history of men's college basketball. Apart from that, the basketball world has witnessed many great players coming out of the program. Let's take a look at the five best Kentucky players of all time.

5 best Kentucky Wildcats players of all time

#5, De'Aaron Fox (2016-17)

De'Aaron Fox started his collegiate career with Kentucky in the 2016-17 season as a consensus five-star recruit. He was ranked No. 6 overall in the class of 2016 and averaged 16.7 ppg that season. Fox shot 47.9% from the field while scoring 24.6% from beyond the arc and making it to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2017.

After a one-and-done season with the Wildcats, Fox declared for the 2017 NBA draft and was selected as the fifth overall pick by the Sacramento King. Fox scored 14 points on his NBA debut against the Houston Rockets and was named to the NBA All-Star team in 2023.

#4, Karl-Anthony Towns (2014-15)

Karl-Anthony Towns started his college career in 2015 for the Wildcats and was named the SEC Freshman of the Year. In the one-and-done season for them, he averaged 10.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, and 1.1 apg while shooting 56.5% from the field.

Towns was expected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, but after an amazing NCAA tournament, he was picked first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. In his first season in the NBA, KAT was named the Rookie of the Year and has made it to the NBA All-Star four times since.

#3, Devin Booker (2014-15)

In the 2014-15 for the Wildcats, Devin Booker averaged 10 ppg and 2 rpg while shooting 47% from the field and securing 41.1% of his 3-point attempts. As a result, he made it to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

After playing one season with Kentucky, Booker declared for the 2015 NBA draft and was the No. 15 pick by the Phoenix Suns. An amazing shooting and point guard, Booker averaged 27.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, and 6.8 apg in the 2023-24 season.

#2, John Wall (2009-10)

John Wall played for the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2009-10 season, averaging 16.6 ppg in his freshman campaign. In 2010, Wall was named the SEC Player of the Year and the USBWA National Freshman of the Year. On his debut for the Wildcats, he led his team to victory by scoring 27 points against Clarion University.

A Kentucky Athletics Hall of Famer, Wall declared for the 2010 NBA draft and was the first overall pick by the Washington Wizards. A five-time NBA All-Star, he last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2022-23 campaign.

#1, Anthony Davis (2011-12)

Anthony Davis started all 40 games in his only collegiate season for the Wildcats, averaging 32 points per game. As a freshman, he averaged 14.3 ppg and an impressive 10.4 rpg. Davis had an incredible field goal percentage of 62.3% and won multiple awards as a freshman.

Davis was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, and SEC Rookie of the Year in 2012. Committing no fouls while making blocks, he was the NCAA blocks leader in the same year. A nine-time NBA All-Star, Davis declared for the 2013 NBA draft and was picked first overall by the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans).

