Top 5 Big Ten prospects who can fall to the 2nd Round of NBA Draft ft. Yanic Konan Niederhauser

The Big Ten Conference has its share of promising prospects whose names could get chosen in the first round of next week's NBA Draft. Players like Dylan Harper (Rutgers), Ace Bailey (Rutgers), Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois), Derik Queen (Maryland), Jase Richardson (Michigan State) and Danny Wolf (Michigan) pop out into mind due to their standout performances last season.

Ad

However, some talents showed promise in the 2024-25 season but could drop to the second round, owing to a variety of reasons (age, speed and other intangibles that various NBA teams look upon in the draft).

Here are the top five Big Ten prospects who might get picked in the second round of this year's NBA draft.

Top 5 Big Ten prospects who can fall to the 2nd Round of NBA Draft

#5 Kobe Johnson

Ad

Trending

Kobe Johnson (Image Source: IMAGN)

Kobe Johnson failed to have a standout season at UCLA after transferring from Southern California in 2024. Last season, the 6-foot-6 senior averaged 7.9 points, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game, which was down from 10.9 ppg, 3.3 apg and 2.2 spg from his 2023-24 stint with the Trojans.

Ad

However, Johnson shot well from the field, making 46.4% of his attempts (up from 40.4%) and grabbing 5.9 rpg (from 4.6 rpg) this season, which could potentially help the guard-forward get into the minds of teams who look for defense-minded players in the draft.

#4 Dawson Garcia

Dawson Garcia (Image Source: IMAGN)

Dawson Garcia spent his five-year collegiate career playing for Marquette, North Carolina and Minnesota, and he was able to put up remarkable numbers during that span. Last season, the 6-11 big man posted 19.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 2.0 apg with the Golden Gophers, but that was not enough to lead his team to the top of the Big Ten standings.

Ad

Garcia's age (23 years and nine months) might get in his way in getting picked early in the second round, as teams would prioritize younger players with potential over talented but older stars in the annual event.

#3 John Tonje

John Tonje (Image Source: IMAGN)

John Tonje had a breakout season for Wisconsin, averaging 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 37 games. The 6-foot-5 super senior, who transferred from Missouri, shot 46.5%, including 38.8% from the 3-point line, and made 90.9% of his free throws.

Ad

Despite the excellent showing he put up for the Badgers, he might drop in the second round primarily due to his age (24 years and two months) and the abundance of prospects playing a similar position to his.

#2 Vladislav Goldin

Vladislav Goldin (Image Source: IMAGN)

At 7-1, Vladislav Goldin towered among other Big Ten centers, taking advantage of his height to rule the paint. In 37 games at Michigan, the Russian center tallied 16.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.1 apg and 1.4 bpg and shot 60.7% from the field.

Ad

His lack of speed could cost him in this year's draft, though he can overcome it by muscling his way to the paint. Another factor that could affect his draft stock is his years of service in the collegiate ranks (five).

#1 Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Image Source: IMAGN)

Penn State center Yanic Konan Niederhauser had a breakout season for the Nittany Lions after spending his first two years with Northern Illinois. The seven-foot Swiss star started in 29 games for the Big Ten program and averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Niederhauser took advantage of his height, shooting 61.1% from the field and making 3.0 free throws per contest for a 66.4% clip during his stint with Penn State. The 22-year-old could get picked in the middle part of the second round by teams who need a big man who can alter shot attempts and play anchor to their defense inside the shaded area.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here