Top 5 centers available in the College Basketball Transfer Portal ft. Clifford Omoruyi

Centers have become a rare commodity in the sport since teams use "small ball" or other play sets that seek to speed up play.

Though some teams continue to utilize these behemoths for defensive purposes, particularly in blocking shots or crashing the boards, the centers nowadays should have a reliable 15-16 foot jump shot to confuse defenders and be athletic enough to run up and down the floor.

Last season, the hoops world saw the emergence of Zach Edey, Donovan Clingan, Hunter Dickinson, Kyle Filipowski and Armando Bacot, with most of them declaring for the NBA draft. For the upcoming 2024 campaign, here's a look at the top five centers that are still available in the transfer portal.

Top 5 centers available in the transfer portal

#5. Andrew Carr, Wake Forest

Andrew Carr helped Wake Forest make the second round of the NIT.

The incoming fifth-year player had a two-year stint with Delaware before transferring to Wake Forest in 2022.

In the just-concluded season, Andrew Carr averaged a career-high 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game to help the Demon Deacons make the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.

The 6-foot-10 center dropped 31 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in Wake Forest's 72-66 loss to Georgia in the NIT second round.

#4. Vladislav Goldin, Florida Atlantic

Vladislav Goldin picked up his stats since transferring to Florida Atlantic from Texas Tech.

Vladislav Goldin consistently improved his average since transferring to Florida Atlantic from Texas Tech in 2021. In his fourth season with the Owls, the 7-foot-1 Russian was their second-leading scorer at 15.7 ppg. He was their top rebounder (6.9 rpg) and blocker (1.6 rpg) and shot 67.3% from the field.

He helped the Owls make the NCAA Tournament and recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Florida Atlantic, who lost to Northwestern the first round in overtime, 77-65.

#3. Brandon Garrison, Oklahoma State

Brandon Garrison played for 32 games with the Cowboys.

Brandon Garrison had a good freshman campaign at Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-11 former McDonald's All-American started in 29 of the team's 32 games and averaged 7.5 ppg and 5.3 rpg. He also recorded 1.5 apg and 1.5 blocks in about 22.6 minutes per contest for the Cowboys.

He is a smooth operator on the paint, as he made 57.2% of his field goal attempts this year. Garrison could be a great addition for teams that need an athletic, defense-first center on their roster.

#2 Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee

Aidoo gained second-team All-SEC honors with his excellent defense.

Jonas Aidoo had a great 2023–24 season with Tennessee. He started for 36 games with the Volunteers and averaged 11.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 1.8 bpg. His defensive expertise earned him second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.

The 6-11 center is expected to increase his minutes when he plays for another team in the 2024–25 season. The incoming senior will bring his mobility and all-defensive team credentials to his future team if he pushes through with the plan.

#1. Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Omoruyi announced his transfer portal intentions after he finished his fourth year with Rutgers.

Clifford Omoruyi played for four seasons with Rutgers and appeared in 121 games. His announcement of testing the transfer portal waters was a shock for Scarlet Knights fans who witnessed the Nigerian lead the team.

Though his offensive stats in the 2023–24 season dipped significantly to 10.4 ppg from 13.2 ppg the previous season, he continued to be a pillar for Rutgers in defense, tallying 8.3 rpg and a career-high 2.9 bpg.

Omoruyi could be a great addition for teams that need a big man who is excellent in defense and provides vital points in the paint when needed.