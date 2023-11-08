Top 5 college basketball players with the biggest NIL deals

hSince its introduction, NIL has been one of the most discussed aspects of college sports. While it continues to receive criticism in some quarters, the concept has aided student-athletes in benefiting financially from their popularity and athletic brilliance.

College basketball is one of the sports that has benefited immensely from the advent of the concept. Let's have a look at five college basketball athletes with the biggest NIL deals.

Top 5 college basketball athletes with the biggest NIL deals

#5. Jared McCain, Duke, $1 million

Jared McCain is one of the exciting talents that entered the world of college basketball this season. The shooting guard has amassed huge NIL deals with his brilliance on the court.

He was a consensus five-star prospect coming out of high school and was widely sought after by many programs, contributing to his marketability as an athlete. He has so far inked endorsement deals with Cash App, Crocs, Panini America, and a host of others.

#4. Flau'jae Johnson, LSU, $1.1 million

Flau'jae Johnson established herself as an important player for LSU right from her first season, a factor that has notably boosted her popularity in 2023.

Following her contribution to the national championship success of the Tigers earlier this year, she's become one of the notable figures in women's college basketball. Johnson currently has sponsorship deals with Amazon, Papa John's, Tampax, JBL, LG, Powerade, and many others.

#3. Hansel Emmanuel, Austin Peay, $1.2 million

Following an impressive freshman season at Northwestern State, Hansel Emmanuel followed his head coach, Corey Gipson, to Austin Peay for his sophomore season.

Emmanuel has built a large social media following since moving to the United States and this has contributed to his huge NIL as a college basketball athlete. He currently has endorsement deals with Adidas, T-Mobile, Gatorade, Oakley, ZOA Energy, and a couple of others.

#2. Angel Reese, LSU, $1.7 million

Angel Reese’s success during the NCAA tournament earlier this year with LSU has largely contributed to her growing popularity and the steady rise in her NIL valuation.

With her deal valued at $1.7 million, she ranks second in college basketball as well as among female athletes, only behind LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne. She has inked endorsement deals with brands like Amazon, PlayStation, Airbnb, Reebok, Tampax, Starry, and many others.

#1. Bronny James, USC, $5.9 million

Bronny James spearheads college basketball in NIL with a staggering $5.9 million valuation. Aside from benefiting from the influence of his father, LeBron James, Bronny's position at the top of the ranking is well deserved considering his large social media followers.

He currently has endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Beats by Dre, Fast X, PSD Underwear, and a host of others.