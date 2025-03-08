Top 5 finalists for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award feat. Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner 

The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award is given every year to the top center in college basketball. Today, the five finalists for the award were released on the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame website.

Ad

The prize is presented by the Hall of Famer and is voted on by a panel of media members, head coaches, Hall of Famers and information directors. Fans can also vote for the winner, with the total fan vote counting as one committee vote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Former Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award the last two years, becoming the second player to win the award twice. The other was Iowa Hawkeyes big man Luka Garza in 2020 and 2021.

Here's a closer look at the top five finalists for the 2025 edition of the award.

5 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Maxime Raynaud would be the first Stanford player to win the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. - Source: Imagn

Ad

#5. Vladislav Goldin, Michigan Wolverines

Vladislav Goldin decided to follow head coach Dusty May from Florida Atlantic to Ann Arbor for his senior season. So far, the move has paid off for the big man from Nalchick, Russia. Goldin leads the Wolverines in scoring with 16.3 points per game and is second in rebounding with 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Russian has scored over 20 points 10 times this year and set a career-high with 36 at UCLA. He’s also scoring at a 36% clip from long range.

Ad

#4. Derik Queen, Maryland Terrapins

With a team leading 15.9 ppg and 9.1 rpg, Derik Queen has been an integral part of Maryland’s run to a likely NCAA Tournament bid. Queen is fourth in rebounding in the Big Ten and has scored 20 or more points 10 times this season.

The freshman from Baltimore. Maryland is also one of two players in the nation to rank first or second in his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Ad

#3. Nate Bittle, Oregon Ducks

One of the top blockers in the game, Nate Bittle has made an impact on both sides of the ball. Bittle leads the Big Ten in blocks this season with 67. He’s also fifth all-time in career blocks with 122.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the offensive side, the Central Point, Oregon native is scoring 13.4 ppg and 1.8 apg this year. He also averages 7.1 rpg. While the senior is strong in the paint, he can also score from deep, with over 31% efficiency from beyond the arc.

#2. Maxime Raynaud, Stanford Cardinal

The Paris, France native is one of the bright spots for the Cardinal this season. Maxime Raynaud is 15th in the nation in scoring with 20.2 ppg and fifth in rebounding, with 10.9 rpg.

Ad

Raynaud also leads the nation with 22 double-doubles and is looking to become the first Stanford player to win not only the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, but also a Basketball Hall of Fame award.

#1. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton Blue Jays

The senior from Florissant, Missouri has been one of the top centers in the nation for years and is a finalist for the third time. Will it be third time's a charm? Ryan Kalkbrenner ranks fourth in the nation in field goal percentage and blocked shots.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kalkbrenner averages 19.1 ppg and 8.8 rpg. Kalkbrenner also owns Big East records for career field goal percentage (.639), games played (97) and field goals (544).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here