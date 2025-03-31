Top 5 most followed men's college basketball hoopers on IG, ft. Cooper Flagg and more

March Madness is ongoing, and the race for who will finish at the top has taken exciting turns in men's college basketball. Off the court, some players have stood out above the rest in terms of their popularity and social media following. Some players gained online fame due to their exploits on the court, while others were already popular before playing the game.

So, here are the top five most followed men's college basketball hoopers on Instagram.

#1, Mikey Williams (UCF), 3.3 million

Michael Anthony Williams began playing basketball when he was barely a toddler. By the time he was 12 years old, he had gained widespread attention due to his incredible skills. Before starting high school, Williams already had over a million Instagram followers, and in 2021, he became the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with the shoe brand Puma.

A four-star recruit, Williams was sought after by many college basketball programs. He committed to Memphis but never got to play due to legal troubles.

In 2024, Williams transferred to the UCF, where he 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.1 assists on 37.1% shooting.

Williams has reportedly entered the transfer portal for next season. Although his college career is yet to hit off, he remains the most followed male college basketball player.

#2, Cooper Flagg (Duke), 1 million

Cooper Flagg, the 2025 NBA draft top prospect, has lived up to the hype in his freshman season with Duke. The Maine-native has led the Blue Devils to the Final Four.

Off the court, Flagg's popularity continues to soar online, making him one of the most marketable student-athletes this year. He has one million Instagram followers and has the highest NIL valuation at $4.8 million, according to On3.

#3, Shaqir O'Neal (Florida A&M), 782,000

Being the son of an NBA legend comes with several perks, one of them being a huge Instagram following. This is certainly the case of Shaqir O'Neal, the son of the legendary Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal played for the Florida A&M Rattlers, where he averaged 6.7 ppg and 3.4 rpg during the 2024-25 season.

He recently entered the transfer portal for the second time in his collegiate career. The three-star high school recruit began his career at Texas Southern, where he played for two years before joining the Rattlers.

#4, Dylan Harper (Rutgers), 245,000

Like Flagg, Dylan Harper was a top prospect entering his freshman season with Rutgers. Averaging 19.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 4.0 apg on 48.4% shooting this season, Harper led the Scarlet Knights in scoring, assists and steals (1.4).

Although Rutgers finished 15-17, Harper's exploits earned him recognition from college hoop fans and experts.

#5, Ace Bailey (Rutgers), 192,000

Ace Bailey is among the top three projected picks for the 2025 NBA draft, alongside Flagg and Harper. Bailey led Rutgers in rebounds (7.2) and blocks (1.3), establishing himself as one of the key players for the Scarlet Knights.

Bailey stepped up for the team and powered the Knights to the Big Ten Tournament, where they ultimately fell to USC in the first round.

Off the court, Bailey continues to gain momentum on Instagram, with over a hundred followers. With his NIL deal with top brands like Nike, the freshman guard is expected to gain more followers as he establishes himself as one of the most followed men's college basketball hoopers.

