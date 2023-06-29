Top 5 games in ACC/SEC Challenge: College basketball showcase debuts, featuring Duke, Kentucky, Miami, and more

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) clash in college basketball for the first time. These matchups will be taking place on November 28 and 29, according to the recently announced schedule.

There are 14 different games that are on the docket, and some incredible teams will face each other. With a lot of exciting matchups, we are going to talk about the five best college basketball games coming out of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

5. Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are under new head coach Damon Stoudamire and are looking to turn things around with one of the best NCAA Transfer Portal classes in the nation. The Mississippi State Bulldogs lost in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament and are returning their five top scorers from last season. Expect these teams to have chemistry here and play an exciting game.

4. Texas A&M vs. Virginia

It has been 61 years since the Aggies and the Cavaliers have faced off, and this should be an interesting matchup. Texas A&M has to be considered in the SEC title hunt as they made the NCAA Tournament and only lost one starter from last season. Virginia has been a strong program, with the Cavaliers winning 25 games once again but struggling in the postseason.

3. Miami vs Kentucky

This game would be higher if we were guaranteed Aaron Bradshaw to be healthy for the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky has an incredible roster to keep an eye on, both from the Transfer Portal and high school recruiting. Miami lost some talent to the NBA draft, so they will be an interesting watch, to say the least.

2. Tennessee vs. North Carolina

These are going to be two of the top teams throughout the college basketball season. North Carolina had a terrible season as they missed the NCAA Tournament and need to bounce back here. Tennessee is looking to finally crack the Elite Eight for the first time under head coach Rick Barnes. This should be an exciting matchup to look out for.

1. Duke vs. Arkansas

In a rematch of the 2022 Elite Eight, the Duke Blue Devils and the Arkansas Razorbacks will battle it out. These teams are also linked as it was Coach K's final victory of his career. Duke did an incredible job with their recruiting class, while Arkansas had an incredible Transfer Portal class. This should be the most exciting college basketball rematch between two of the top programs in the sport.

