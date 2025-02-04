Top 5 games to look forward to in Week 15 feat. Florida vs Auburn, St. John's vs UConn and more

The 2024-25 college basketball season is on its 15th week, and teams are looking to make their moves as the league approaches its critical stages. Some programs aim to maintain their consistency during the season, while others seek to make moves to get a higher spot going into the NCAA Tournament.

This week's games could affect the league landscape as it approaches March Madness. Here are the top five games fans should look forward to in Week 15:

Top five college basketball games to watch in Week 15

#5. #13 Texas Tech vs #20 Arizona

The Big 12 rematch between Texas Tech and Arizona on Saturday has the March Madness flavor written on it. In their first game in Lubbock, Texas Tech (17-4, 8-2 in Big 12) inflicted the only loss Arizona (15-6, 9-1) has suffered in the Big 12 regular season, and the Wildcats could want vengeance.

Since losing to Texas Tech, Arizona beat Oklahoma State (92-78), Colorado (78-63), Iowa State (86-75) and Arizona State (86-75) to catch up with Houston (17-4, 9-1) in the Big 12 rankings.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech has won six straight games since starting the Big 12 regular season with a 2-2 record. The Red Raiders beat Kansas State (61-57), Arizona (70-54), Cincinnati (81-71), Oklahoma State (64-54), TCU (71-57) and No. 6 Houston (82-81).

#4. #15 Missouri vs #4 Tennessee

Missouri (17-4, 6-2 in SEC) has been on a hot streak lately, winning their last two games against Top 25 teams Ole Miss (83-75) and Mississippi State (88-61). Dennis Gates, and his squad will attempt to continue its surprising run on Wednesday against higher-ranked Tennessee (18-4, 5-4).

The Volunteers have lost three of their last four games by an average margin of 2.7 points. But they arrested their skid on Saturday with a win against No. 5 Florida 64-44.

#3. #2 Duke vs Clemson

Two of the hottest teams in the ACC clash in a marquee Saturday showdown that could decide the outcome of the conference. No. 2-ranked Duke (19-2, 11-0) has been on a tear, thanks to the efforts of top freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel.

Flagg has been consistent for the Blue Devils, averaging team-highs in basic statistical departments while Knueppel has provided the sniping and instant offense Duke needed to stay at the top spot in the ACC. The pair proved their value in the Blue Devils' 87-70 win over North Carolina with Flagg and Knueppel combining for 43 points to carry the team against the Tar Heels.

Meanwhile, Clemson (18-4, 10-1) is on a six-game winning streak with wins over Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and NC State. During this surge, the quartet of Chase Hunter, Ian Schieffelin, Jaeden Zackery and Viktor Lakhin has carried most of the Tigers' production and will be tested in their meeting against the Blue Devils.

#2. #12 St. John's vs #19. UConn

Rick Pitino's St. John's (19-3, 10-1 in Big East) will have two serious challenges during the week that will test its readiness for March Madness. On Tuesday, the Red Storm meet No. 11 Marquette (18-4, 9-2) at home, and three days later, they visit the back-to-back defending champion and No. 19-ranked UConn (16-6, 8-3).

The UConn-St. John's encounter on Friday is expected to have a Big East Tournament-type clash with both teams jockeying for position to get a better ranking in the knockout tournament. The much-anticipated encounter between champion coaches Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley is also a major storyline in this clash.

#1. #6 Florida vs #1 Auburn

The No. 1-ranked Auburn Tigers (20-1, 8-0 SEC) stake their record and trust of basketball scribes against a surprising Florida squad that showed some weakness in its previous game against Tennessee. Johni Broome and the Tigers have beaten eight Top 25 opponents, including their last game against No. 23 Ole Miss and are looking to win No. 9 against the Gators on Saturday.

The Bruce Pearl-coached team will be the top favorites to win this clash, but Florida could upset a No. 1-ranked program, as evidenced by their first encounter with Tennesssee, which the Gators won 73-43.

