Top 5 Iowa women's basketball players of all time ft. Caitlin Clark

Iowa women's basketball has a rich history that has only been advanced by one of the top college basketball players of all time, Caitlin Clark. With Clark set to leave Iowa and enter the WNBA Draft, fans can't help but wonder if another player of her caliber will ever play for the Hawkeyes.

Even with the extensive list of players who have put on an Iowa Hawkeyes jersey, the program is yet to win a national title. Iowa will attempt to add a piece to the legacy that the players before them have helped build.

Here's a look at the best of those players who have played for Iowa in the program's 43 seasons in the NCAA.

Top five Iowa women's basketball players of all time

#5 Ally Disterhoft (2013-2017)

Guard Ally Disterhoft played four seasons at Iowa and ended her career fourth in points, ninth in free throw percentage and sixth in offensive rebounds in team history. Disterhoft was a Big Ten All-Freshman and earned All-Big Ten honors in 2016–17. and

She led the Hawkeyes in scoring for two seasons in her sophomore and junior years. Disterhoft played 137 games in her four-year collegiate career and averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

#4 Samantha Logic (2011-2015)

Samantha Logic was one of the all-time great two-way players in Iowa women's basketball history during her four seasons with the Hawkeyes. The 5-9 guard played 135 career games for Iowa and averaged 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Logic was the leader in assists for Iowa with 898 before being passed by Caitlin Clark. She sits second in team steals and third in total rebounds in the history of the team.

Logic was drafted 10th overall in the 2015 WNBA draft by the Atlanta Dream and now works as an assistant coach for the University of Oregon's women's basketball team.

#3 Monika Czinano (2018-2023)

Center Monika Czinano spent five seasons at Iowa before becoming a third-round pick for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023. Her ability to dominate in the paint earned her three-time All-Big Ten honors and an All-Big Ten Tournament in 2023, when Iowa won the conference tournament.

Czinano played 162 total games in her five-year collegiate career and averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and shot 67.1% from the field, an Iowa women's basketball record. She's now a member of TFSE-MTK Budapest in the Hungary-A Division.

#2 Megan Gustafson (2015-2019)

Megan Gustafson spent four seasons with the Iowa women's basketball team and ranks first in team history in rebounds, fourth in blocks and second in points.

Among the list of awards she earned during her time at Iowa are Big Ten All-Freshman, two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and the Naismith Player of the Year in 2019.

Gustafson played 135 games for the Hawkeyes and averaged 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and shot 65.6% from the field. She was a second-round pick courtesy of the Dallas Wings in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

She has bounced around the WNBA and played one season in Greece, but she's now back in the WNBA, playing for the Las Vegas Aces.

#1 Caitlin Clark (2020-Present)

Caitlin Clark is the clear-cut best player in not only Iowa women's basketball but perhaps all of college basketball history.

She ranks second all-time in defensive rebounds and leads Iowa in total points and assists. Her list of awards and honors includes three-time Big Ten Player of the Year, four-time AP All American, the 2023 Wooden Award and two-time Naismith College Player of the Year.

Her career averages at Iowa include 28.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists. This season, Clark made history when she passed Kelsey Plum and Pete Maravich to become the all-time scoring leader in NCAA basketball.

Who do you think is the best player in Iowa women's basketball history? Let us know in the comments below.

