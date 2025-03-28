Top 5 landing spots for Isaiah Abraham as UConn star enters transfer portal 

UConn Huskies forward Isaiah Abraham has decided to take his talents elsewhere from the storied program starting from the 2025-2026 season. The freshman decided on Thursday, as he told On3.com, that he will be testing out the waters with other schools from his second stint of college basketball onwards.

Abraham was a four-star prospect out of high school, ranked No. 63 overall among all of the recruits from the Class of 2024. He played high school hoops at Paul VI Catholic in his hometown of Fairfax, Virginia. But, even with his success during his tertiary studies, he only appeared in nine games throughout the 2024-2025 season with the Dan Hurley-coached team.

Now with experience playing for a squad that was aiming for a national championship three-peat, Abraham has opted to find a new home for himself, one where he can be one of the main focal points of their game plan. In the year, the 6-foot-7 swingman averaged just 1.6 points and 0.6 rebounds in the nine games he played for the Huskies.

Here's a closer look at the top five landing spots for Abraham in the 2025-2026 campaign.

Isaiah Abraham's potential transfer portal landing spots

#5. George Mason Patriots

Being from Fairfax, Virginia, Abraham could opt to take his talents to his hometown university team in the George Mason Patriots. The team plays in the Atlantic 10 conference, where they finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall 27-9 record and 15-3 during conference play. This gave them their fifth conference regular-season championship in history.

Coached by Tony Skinn, Abraham's insertion could mean he'll be one of the squad's focal points moving forward in their goal of returning to the NCAA national tournament since the program's last appearance was over a decade ago in 2011.

#4. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, despite having freshman sensations Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, could not make it to this season's March Madness as they just finished with a 15-17 overall record and 8-12 during Big Ten conference play. It's more than likely that the aforementioned standouts are declaring for the NBA draft later this year, meaning the team will have big holes to fill.

Abraham, should he transfer to the Steve Pikiell-coached team, will most likely be given the reins of their gameplan, along with rumblings of UCF guard Mikey Williams linked to transfer to the school — thereby forming a dynamic duo of sophomores in the next campaign.

#3. Virginia Cavaliers

Similar to a transfer to the Patriots, Abraham moving to UVA will mean that he is closer to home, now being able to play for his premier home state university. It hasn't been a great few seasons lately for the 2019 NCAA national champions, but perhaps the arrival of the Gainesville, Virginia native could help steer the now Ryan Odom-coached program back to success.

The Virginia Cavaliers had the same overall standing and conference record as the Scarlet Knights, missing out on the national tourney once again in the campaign.

#2. Providence Friars

Several college basketball fans and spectators are speculating that Abraham is likely to transfer to one of the Huskies' longtime Big East conference rivals in the Providence Friars.

Under the tutelage of Kim English this season, the Friars also could not go for a March Madness berth as they just had a 12-20 overall record, 6-14 during conference play. This offers Abraham the chance to make his mark on the school by being one of the driving forces towards their first national tournament appearance since two seasons ago in his second collegiate basketball stint.

#1. Tennessee Volunteers

One of the best choices that Abraham could make is to transfer to an established program in one of the most competitive conferences in the SEC with the Tennessee Volunteers. The Rick Barnes-coached team is currently the No. 2 seed of the Midwest region of this year's NCAA tournament, through which they have made it to the Sweet 16.

Led by a slew of seniors such as Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler, Abraham could immediately be part of a winning culture as the aforementioned players graduate from college hoops after this campaign. Through this, his raw potential could be unlocked by the storied program.

Which team do you think Isaiah Abraham should play his college ball next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

