Top 5 landing spots for Morez Johnson as Illinois freshman enters the transfer portal

Illinois Fighting Illini freshman Morez Johnson Jr. is moving on from his premier hometown university to find a new program for himself. The news was confirmed on Friday by Joe Tipton of On3. The player is looking for a new home for his second season of college basketball and potentially beyond.

It seems as though many in the world of collegiate hoops, whether it's the public or those within the realm, are questioning the move to opt to enlist for the transfer portal.

Reasons for the questioning of the transfer vary from Johnson leaving his home state university, him committing to Illinois almost half a decade prior and ending up leaving, to him even getting respectable minutes as a first-year player.

The Brad Underwood-coached team was bounced out of the second round this year in the national tournament by the Kentucky Wildcats through a nine-point defeat, 84-75, meaning Johnson has already garnered March Madness experience in his young career.

While it may never be known as to why he is opting for greener pastures, he is confirmed to be actively looking for his next school.

Let's take a look at Johnson's top five potential landing spots for the 2025-2026 campaign.

Morez Johnson's potential transfer portal landing spots

#5 Michigan State Spartans

A transfer to the best team in the Big Ten conference from the 2024-2025 season from Johnson is a bold move, especially with his former team there. But the Michigan State Spartans can offer Johnson the chance to learn from one of the top programs in the whole nation.

Under the tutelage of legendary coach Tom Izzo, Johnson can thrive in both facets of the game while learning from the best in his sophomore season.

The only hindrance Johnson may have is the assurance of playing time, given the kind of talent the Spartans possess. Michigan State has amassed an overall record of 30-6, 17-3 during conference play.

#4 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

If there's one program that recently just gave the reins of their playbook to a couple of freshmen stars, it's the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Under the tutelage of Steve Pikiell, the Knights rostered Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey this year, two players who are likely to be one-and-done, given that they are touted to be top prospects in the 2025 NBA draft.

If he moves to Rutgers, Johnson will be tasked with a much heavier load on both offense and defense. But the Scarlet Knights, after an overall record of 15-17 and just 8-12 during conference play, did not make it to the national tournament this campaign, meaning Johnson will have to be a part of a rebuilding program.

#3 Auburn Tigers

Similarly to the aforementioned Spartans, a move to one of the best programs in the country, this time to the Auburn Tigers, could directly benefit Morez Johnson, given the winning culture they have built.

The Bruce Pearl-coached squad is gunning for the national title this year and has had back-and-forth success in the SEC recently.

Whether or not Auburn reaches the mountaintop of college basketball in this year's March Madness, Johnson's insertion could be their missing piece that can take them over the hump and become a consistent premier school.

Either that, or the Riverdale, Illinois, native will lose playing time with the 31-5 (15-3 SEC) Tigers.

#2 UNC Tar Heels

Among the current slate of men's college basketball, a storied program in the UNC Tar Heels has not had any luck as of late in becoming national champions once again.

With a 23-14 overall record on the year, 13-7 during ACC play, North Carolina was eliminated in the first round of March Madness, as they were looking for ways to return to the national title game since 2022.

Their leading scorer, RJ Davis, is graduating from college eligibility this year, with young cogs like Ian Jackson and Elliot Cadeau expected to play bigger roles next season.

Johnson can directly join this team and be their lengthy forward for the future, or he may succumb to being a second-stringer to one of UNC's established players.

#1 Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, coached by Grant McCasland, were the second-best team out of the Big 12 conference this year, with their 28-8 overall record and 15-5 during conference play.

The team has made it all the way to the Elite Eight of this year's March Madness, and now matched up against the heavy-favorite top seed in the Florida Gators as the third seed in their region on Saturday.

Whether or not the Red Raiders upset the Gators in the national tournament, Johnson might have a fresh start going all the way to Texas. He could immediately be one of the focal points of the team. Risky, but the benefits that may come from the move are unparalleled for an aspirant like Morez Johnson.

