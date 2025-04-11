Top 5 landing spots for Qadence Samuels as UConn guard enters the transfer portal ft. Miami

Qadence Samuels is a two-year veteran of the UConn Huskies and helped the team throughout the season as it reached the national championship game and defeated South Carolina. However, she had a greatly diminished role this season.

After a freshman season where she averaged 5.0 points per game in 12.3 minutes, she only averaged 1.3 ppg while playing 5.5 minutes as a sophomore. She barely played in March Madness, only playing for 14 minutes throughout the tournament and not scoring any points.

On Thursday, Samuels announced she is entering the transfer portal to get a bigger role next season. These are five teams that could be a fit for her.

Top five landing spots for Qadence Samuels in the transfer portal

#1 Miami

Miami is a team that Qadence Samuels received an offer to attend when she was a recruit. Ultimately, she decided to go to UConn, but the Hurricanes were an option. By joining the Hurricanes, she could play a role in helping Miami get back to the NCAA Tournament.

#2 Wake Forest

Wake Forest had given an offer to Qadence Samuels before she committed to the UConn Huskies. The Demon Deacons are an interesting team because they do not have a long history of success. However, the team has become more relevant in recent years, reaching the March Madness Tournament in 2021.

Samuels would be able to play a big role at Wake Forest, which could be appealing to her.

#3 North Carolina

North Carolina is a good option if Samuels wants to go to a team that did not miss the NCAA Tournament this season. The Tar Heels were one of the top teams in the nation this past season but exited March Madness in the Sweet 16.

Samuels did not get much playing time at UConn because of its incredible roster depth. That will not be as much of an issue with the Tar Heels, which makes them an appealing option.

#4 NC State

Similarly, NC State is a team that offered Qadence Samuels as a position but has maintained a strong roster without her. The Wolfpack were upset in the Sweet 16 by LSU and could be looking to make changes. Samuels could be an interesting fit for both parties.

#5 Maryland

Samuels is from Forestville, Maryland, and by entering the portal, she has the chance to move closer to home. The Terrapins were a strong team last season, reaching the Sweet 16. So, they could be a good option if Samuels wants to stay on a competitive team while getting a bigger role.

