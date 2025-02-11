Top 5 men's college basketball matchups to look forward to this week feat. Auburn vs. Alabama

The road to the 2025 NCAA Tournament is picking up steam with various college basketball teams looking to secure favorable positions come the conference tournaments and later on Selection Sunday. Some programs have already made their moves by winning pivotal games in Week 14, strengthening their positions in their respective conferences and building on to their future rankings in the win-or-go-home NCAA Tournament.

There are five games this week that could drastically affect the positions of college basketball squads as they move closer to the end of the regular season and the start of conference tournament play. Here are the matches that fans should look forward to in Week 15 of the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Top five college basketball games to watch in Week 15

#5. #24 Creighton vs. #9 St. John's (NY)

Two of the hottest teams in the Big East meet on Sunday at the fabled Madison Square Garden with the conference leadership at stake. No. 9-ranked St. John's (21-3, 12-1) hosts No. 24 Creighton (18-6, 11-2) in a rematch of their early regular conference meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha where the Bluejays edged the Red Storm 57-56 on Dec. 31.

Creighton registered notable victories over UConn and No. 11 Marquette during its nine-game winning streak. Meanwhile, St. John's has won 10 consecutive games since losing to the Bluejays. The Red Storm's last three victories against Providence, Marquette and UConn were decided by six points or less.

#4. #7 Purdue vs. #16 Wisconsin

Saturday's Big Ten showdown between No. 7-ranked Purdue (19-5, 11-2) and No. 16 Wisconsin (19-5, 9-4) is expected to affect the regular season title picture. At least four programs are two games behind the Boilermakers and a win by the Badgers would move them a game behind the No. 1 spot in the team standings.

On the other hand, the Boilermakers are on a four-game winning streak thanks to the solid showing by senior players Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith. A win would create a slight separation between Purdue and the teams chasing the Big Ten regular-season crown.

#3. #5 Tennessee vs. #15 Kentucky

Tennessee and Kentucky clash in an SEC encounter for the second time this season at the Rupp Arena on Tuesday. The No. 15 Wildcats (16-7, 5-5) aim to duplicate their 78-73 win over the Volunteers on Jan. 28, complete a season sweep and improve their all-time rivalry record to 163-78.

Meanwhile, the No. 5-ranked Tennessee (20-4, 7-4) seeks vengeance for the earlier defeat this season and secure its 79th win in the rivalry.

#2. #6 Houston vs. #13 Arizona

Houston visits Arizona in a high-octane Big 12 clash on Saturday which could likely affect the rankings of both teams in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament from March 11-15. The No. 6 Cougars (20-4, 12-1) have won three straight since losing to No. 12 Texas Tech and are favored heavily against the No. 13 Wildcats (17-6, 11-1).

Arizona, on the other hand, has won six consecutive since succumbing to Texas Tech in its first duel on Jan. 18. The Wildcats look to stretch that winning run to boost their chances in the conference tournament with only a few games remaining on the college basketball schedule.

#1. #1 Auburn vs. #2 Alabama

No. 1-ranked Auburn (21-2, 9-1) visits No. 2 Alabama (20-3, 9-1) in an SEC rivalry showdown on Saturday that could likely be the college basketball national championship preview. The Tigers lost for the first time in 15 games against Florida while the Crimson Tide haven't lost since Jan. 14.

To show how nip-and-tuck this upcoming game would be, the AP poll ranks Auburn as the top team while Alabama is right behind them. However, the coaches' poll had Alabama topping its charts while Auburn placed second.

The last time a No. 1 and No. 2-ranked college basketball teams met in the regular season was in the 2013 Champions Classic where No. 1 Kentucky met No. 2 Michigan State at the United Center in Chicago on Nov. 12, 2013.

