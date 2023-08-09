Top 5 Men's college basketball teams heading into the 2023 season ft. Duke, Kansas, and more

The 2023-24 college basketball season is around the corner. Last season saw quite a few upsets, including the ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls coming out of the East to qualify for the Final Four.

As we move to the next college basketball season, some of the teams that still have the same roster might have a good chance to prevail. A mere mistake in the game plan can ruin the season for the team, as they advance for the tournament.

Here are five men's college basketball teams to watch out for in the 2023-24 season.

Top 5 Men's college basketball teams for the 2023-24 season

5. Houston Cougars

Miami v Houston

The Houston Cougars had a terrific season last year. They finished first in the AAC with a record of 33-4, though couldn't make it past the Sweet 16. Now, moving to the Big 12 conference, the Cougars have some newcomers, including L.J Cryer, a transfer from the Baylor Bears, and Damian Dunn, a graduate from Temple.

Houston had Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark, and Jarace Walker, a trio that led the team along with Jamal Shead throughout the 2022-23 season. Though the Cougars lost these three solid players, the addition of two reliable guards balances their void. The Cougars might have a possible trio of Shead, Cryer, and Dunn, as they look to make noise in the Big 12.

4. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State

The Spartans finished seventh in the Big 10 last year. They found their way to the Sweet 16 where they met the Kansas State. The Spartans have three of their best scorers return this season. The trio includes Jaden Akins, A.J. Hoggard, and Tyson Walker, who averaged a combined 39 points a game on consistent shooting from beyond the arc.

A trio that is a scoring threat, added with newcomers such as power forward Xavier Booker and small forward Coen Carr, the team is stacked to dominate the Big 10 in the upcoming college basketball season.

3. Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida Atlantic v San Diego State

The Owls made their first Final Four appearance last year. They finished first in the AAC with a 35-4 record. Their run to the Final Four had the college basketball world shocked, though it was cut short by the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Owls will have two of their best players, Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin, return next season. Vladislav Goldin, the 7-foot center from Russia will also play, which leaves most of Owls' core active for the forthcoming season.

Florida have a great shot at winning the East. Though they will have to keep an eye on the Spartans who might come cruising through.

2. Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks

The Jayhawks stood third in the Big 12 last season, having a record of 26-10. Making a deep run in the tournament, the Wildcats would lose to the Owls in the Elite Eight. Though the Elite Eight appearance was only made possible after an OT win against the Spartans.

This season, the team will be welcoming a 7-foot-2 center from Michigan, Hunter Dickinson. Along with him, Kevin McCullar will also be making his return, as the guard will play a crucial role in this year's performance. Moreover, the Jayhawks lost Gradey Dick to the NBA draft. Though newcomer Elmarko Jackson is expected to prove to be beneficial. The Jayhawks have quite a balanced team and are anticipated to make a deep run in the following season.

1. Duke Blue Devils

North Carolina v Duke

The Blue Devils were eliminated in the Round of 32. They are bringing back two of their best players from last season, Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski. The duo will be the key scoring threat, along with forward Mark Mitchell.

The scoring threat on this team is pretty dangerous, as they'll definitely be the ones to look out for in the ACC next year.