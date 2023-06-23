How early will Cougars Jarace Walker and Marcus Sasser be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft? Exploring the fate of Houston prospects

Jarace Walker and Marcus Sasser were Houston's undisputed stars last season, and no one was surprised when they both declared for the NBA draft. Was it the right choice for both of them though, and how high can they be picked?

Walker is being predicted to be a certified lottery pick with some even ranking him as high as No. 5. His Houston teammate also seems like he could probably sneak into the first round of the draft on Thursday.

Tyler Metcalf @tmetcalf11 Jarace Walker is one of my favorite prospects I've ever scouted. His DEF is some of the best in recent drafts. Incredibly high IQ + awareness and can move his feet on the perimeter. His handle, cutting, improved jumper, and passing also give him a highly versatile OFF role. Jarace Walker is one of my favorite prospects I've ever scouted. His DEF is some of the best in recent drafts. Incredibly high IQ + awareness and can move his feet on the perimeter. His handle, cutting, improved jumper, and passing also give him a highly versatile OFF role. https://t.co/IxCRfO4mCD

The Houston twosome

Jarace Walker has a lot of different qualities, but his versatility on defense stands him out in this year's draft class. Standing at 6-foot-8, he's an imposing player already as it is.

His Houston coach, Kelvin Sampson, indicated that Walker is the most coachable player he has ever had. This aspect will please NBA teams taking a look at the prospect who shows immense upside and a willingness to learn.

He shot 46.5%, including 34.7% from deep last season, averaging 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He was named American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and showed his full range of tools in the NCAA Tournament, leading Houston to the Sweet 16.

Walker had a predraft workout with the Indiana Pacers where he left behind a bunch of impressed scouts and front office personnel.

Indiana has the seventh pick, and they're looking the likeliest to pick Walker as they're searching for a power forward ready to slot into their roster.

The Detroit Pistons have also been credited with an interest in Walker and could use their No. 5 pick to choose him.

Marcus Sasser has been labeled a catch-and-shoot, one-dimensional player, but he showed a more diverse approach to his game last season. After declaring and then withdrawing from the 2022 NBA draft, he went back to Houston, put his head down and got to work.

His midrange game improved with an effective floater added to his arsenal as well. Sasser is an effective shooter from deep and under the rim, as a combo guard he's shown playmaking qualities, finding teammates with his passing repeatedly.

He averaged 16.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 3.1 apg and showed an energy to his defensive game and quick defensive footwork lacking in the 2021-22 season. Despite his aggression in defense, he has a knack for avoiding foul trouble.

His first step isn't the quickest, his release is slow and he can also be passive in certain games when he's cold. He keeps the ball well though, averaging just 1.6 turnovers last season.

He's projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick. The OKC Thunder retain an interest in him and could pick him with the 35th or 37th picks.

