Jarace Walker NBA Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, projected teams and more

Jarace Walker will enter NBA Draft night with expectations of being a top-10 selection. The Houston product boasts legitimate size at 6' 8'' and a 7' 3'' wingspan. However, it's the 19-year-old forward's physicality that will have teams interested.

Defensively, Jarace Walker will enter the NBA as a legitimate weakside help defender and small ball rim protector. With his hip dexterity and solid footwork, Walker is a genuine switch defender to guard up and down the court, making him one of the more diverse defensive weapons in this year's draft cycle.

Last season with Houston, Walker also flashed upside on offense, both as a roll man and as mid-range scorer. In 36 games for the Cougars, Wallace produced 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.7% from the 3-point range.

Multiple mock drafts have Wallace landing in the top eight on draft night. Both The Ringer and CBS see the forward as the seventh overall pick, landing him with the Indiana Pacers as a result.

"Walker will enter the NBA with incredible physical attributes and should be more immediately capable of making an impact defensively than offensively," CBS Sports Gary Parrish wrote.

"In time, he'll be able to play the four and some small-ball five, and All-Star Game appearances are possible if the former Houston standout's offensive game develops as he grows older."

The Indiana Pacers will be heading into the second season of their roster rebuild. They could see Jarace Walker's versatility as a key ingredient to their future success.

Pacers could package some of their draft picks and snub Jarace Walker

While Jarace Walker's spot as a top-10 draft pick looks to be secure, landing with the Indiana Pacers might not be an option.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Eastern Conference franchise is looking to acquire a veteran forward on draft night. So, they could be willing to package some of their picks to get a deal done.

“The Pacers trading for a veteran such as Tobias Harris, De'Andre Hunter or Dorian Finney-Smith is an option that could be explored."

Regardless of where Walker ends up playing his basketball next season, he will almost certainly have a big role in the rotation.

Defensive upside gives coaches a level of trust that usually translates to minutes on the court. However, Walker's offensive game will need to continue developing at the next level if he wishes to become a core roll player or, potentially, a starter.

All the physical tools are there and so are some of the intangibles, like hustle and commitment to playing in a team's scheme. Whoever drafts Walker will get a physically gifted and talented player.

